Kyle Sandilands’ ex-wife Tamara Jaber is ENGAGED to gym owner boyfriend Billy Kokkinis

Kyle Sandilands’ ex-wife Tamara Jaber is engaged to her boyfriend Billy Kokkinis.

Tamara, 39, announced the happy news via Instagram on Thursday, uploading a photo of herself wearing a huge blue engagement ring while on vacation with her beau in Kalamata, Greece.

“Eurovision style… Yessssssss a million times,” the aspiring singer wrote a heartwarming message.

Kyle Sandilands’ ex-wife Tamara Jaber, 39, (left) announced her engagement to Sydney gym owner Billy Kokkinis (right) during a romantic Greek getaway on Thursday

Tamara also added photos of herself kissing Billy at sunset, as well as several images of the couple posing around the iconic Kastraki-Meteoro restaurant in Kalamata.

Billy, a personal trainer and the director of City Gym in Darlinghurst, Sydney, also shared the news on his Instagram page by uploading a video of him holding a bouquet of red roses.

Sitting on a ledge overlooking the water, Billy said to the camera, “Hey, I’m about to propose to my beautiful wife Tamara Jaber. Wish me luck!’

Tamara was married to radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands (left) from 2008 to 2010. Pictured in 2005

“Eurovision style… a million times Yessssssss,” the aspiring singer wrote a heartwarming message

Tamara shared photos of the couple posing around the iconic Kastraki-Meteoro restaurant in Kalamata at sunset

The couple is believed to have been dating since late 2021.

Tamara was previously engaged to San Francisco-based attorney Eduardo Roy, but the couple appears to have come to an end early last year.

Tamara’s engagement news comes a week after her ex-husband Kyle, 51, welcomed his first child, a son named Otto, with fiancé Tegan Kynaston, 36.

Tamara stunned in a deep blue and white dress, while her beau looked breezy in an all-white ensemble

Billy, a personal trainer and the director of City Gym in Darlinghurst, Sydney, also shared the news on his Instagram page by uploading a video of him holding a bouquet of red roses.

Tamara was married to the KIIS FM shock jock from 2008 to 2010.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in Sydney, with Kyle recently admitting that he spent $1 million on the affair.

“I had to change the floor plan so that you would walk down. There were, like, stages built and the [Australian] Idol live crew filmed the wedding video,” he said on his radio show last year.

Tamara’s engagement news comes a week after her ex-husband Kyle, 51, welcomed his first child, a son named Otto, with fiancé Tegan Kynaston, 36 (all pictured)

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in Sydney, with Kyle recently admitting that he spent $1 million on the affair. Pictured in 2008

In an interview with women’s Day magazine in February last year, Tamara said she is “flattered.” Kyle is still talking about her on the air 10 years after their relationship ended.

She also said she no longer dates guys like the controversial radio shock jock.

‘I can’t believe I’m that good’ [radio] content 10 years later. I think it’s funny. I’ll call it flattering because I haven’t spoken to him in years,” she said.

In an interview with Woman’s Day magazine last February, Tamara said she is “flattered.” Kyle still talks about her on air 10 years after their relationship ended

She added: “I never date guys like Kyle. I date more reserved people.’

Meanwhile, in conversation with the No filter podcast in April of last year, Kyle confessed that he was “devastated” after being divorced from Tamara.

He said he was partying in Los Angeles for six months in a desperate attempt to get away from her.

“My heart was broken,” he admitted.