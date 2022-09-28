Kyle Sandilands’ ex-wife Tamara Jaber enjoys a stunning sunset in Santorini

Tamara Jaber has shared some stunning glamor shots as the beauty enjoys a vacation in Santorini, in the Greek islands of the Aegean Sea.

The gorgeous 39 year old ex-wife of Kyle Sandilands of KIIS FM looked amazing showing off her curves in a vintage style dress.

Photographed on a balcony overlooking the ocean against a dazzling sunset, the singer, newly engaged to Sydney businessman Billy Kokkins, can be seen carrying a gigantic bouquet of red roses.

Tamara posted a series of three photos in the share.

In each of the sexy photos, the voluptuous beauty can be seen sporting one of her perfectly formed long legs in the plunging neckline outfit.

With her long locks natural, the beautiful Tamara make-up free.

Announcing the happy news of her engagement in August, Tamara uploaded a photo of herself wearing a huge aquamarine and diamond engagement ring while on vacation with her beau in Kalamata, Greece.

“Eurovision style… Yesssssssss a million times,” she captioned a heartwarming message.

Fiance Billy, a personal trainer and the director of City Gym in Darlinghurst, Sydney, also shared the news on his Instagram page by uploading a video of him holding a bouquet of red roses.

Sitting on a ledge overlooking the water, Billy said to the camera, “Hey, I’m about to propose to my beautiful wife Tamara Jaber. Wish me luck!’

The couple is believed to have been dating since late 2021.

Tamara was previously engaged to San Francisco-based attorney Eduardo Roy, but the couple appears to have come to an end early last year.

Tamara’s engagement news comes a week after her ex-husband Kyle, 51, welcomed his first child, a son named Otto, with fiancé Tegan Kynaston, 36.

Tamara was married to the KIIS FM shock jock from 2008 to 2010.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in Sydney, with Kyle recently admitting that he spent $1 million on the affair.

“I had to change the floor plan so that you would walk down. There were, like, stages built and the [Australian] Idol live crew filmed the wedding video,” he said on his radio show last year.