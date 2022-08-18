Kyle Sandilands’ ex Imogen Anthony steps out with her new boyfriend after hiding his identity

<!–

Kyle Sandilands’ ex-girlfriend Imogen Anthony has found love again.

The model and reality star, 31, stepped out with her new boyfriend in Paddington, Sydney on Wednesday night.

The couple looked totally in love as they stayed close to each other and crossed the street together.

Imogen Anthony’s Boyfriend Unmasked! Kyle Sandilands’ ex looked madly in love as she stepped out with her new beau in Sydney on Wednesday after he hid his identity on social media.

Imogen, a former fashion designer, put on a stylish display in a black faux fur coat and a pair of vinyl boots.

Her mysterious beauty looked edgy in a black beanie, long-sleeved shirt and sweatpants with pagan prints.

He wore a bushy beard and long brown hair and walked with his hands in his pockets.

At one point, the couple engaged in a deep conversation on the side of the street.

Imogen previously hid her new husband’s identity on Instagram by posting photos of his face, hidden or cut from the frame.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Imogen’s management for comment.

The outing comes just days after Imogen’s ex Kyle welcomed son Otto with fiancé Tegan Kynaston at a Sydney hospital.

Last week, Kyle stated on his KIIS FM radio show that he and Tegan were in a “love bubble” while spending time with baby Otto.

“We just keep looking at him and then we look at each other and smile and one of us has a tear rolling down,” Kyle admitted.

“The baby is completely safe but because Tegan has had a cesarean section she has to keep an eye on that, but she is doing well,” he added.

Imogen and Kyle were together for eight years, but Kyle never questioned the former model.

The media titan, 50, announced his shock of the Big Brother VIP star on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in November 2019.

Imogen and her mystery man couldn’t take their eyes off each other

The pair stayed close and seemed to be in deep conversations on the street

Big Brother VIP star Imogen appeared to be in a good mood as she stood by her new man

He told audiences that the couple “didn’t live together for months” and that their relationship “had run its course.”

“We haven’t been together for a few months. Unfortunately it has run its course,’ he said.

Kyle started dating Tegan after his split from Imogen. They got engaged over the Christmas break in Port Douglas last year.