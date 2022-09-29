Kyle Sandilands defends Australian Idol against ‘lack of diversity’ backlash

Kyle Sandilands has criticized the new Australian Idol panel after viewers criticized the talent show for hiring four white judges – including two US importers – and a few white hosts.

The 51-year-old radio host, who returns as a judge and was involved in the casting process, spoke out on Thursday after former Idol contestant Emily Williams verbally abused Channel Seven for “laundering” the franchise reboot.

Sandilands opposed the idea of ​​diversity citations and also revealed that he had spoken to several black artists, including 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg, about joining the panel, but they were unable to do so due to scheduling conflicts.

(pictured)

Talk about The Kyle and Jackie O Showhe went on to explain how producers threw the net wide to find the right judges and had “fingers in many pies.”

“You can’t say, ‘One judge has to be a non-binary black person.’ That’s not how the real world works. And it shouldn’t,” he added.

“It should be who’s worth doing it — gay, straight, black, white, non-binary, whatever — that’s not taken into account and it shouldn’t be.

(Pictured clockwise from top left: new Idol judges Harry Connick Jr., Amy Shark, Kyle Sandilands and Meghan Trainor)

‘That’s how we went wrong in the first place. That’s how hate started. “That guy, don’t hire him, he’s gay.” That’s how hate begins.’

Sandilands added that “hate will continue to grow” as race and gender quotas are strengthened, and “people should be treated like people.”

His co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson agreed, saying that viewers often don’t understand what goes into casting a TV show.

(Pictured: New Idol hosts Ricki-Lee Coulter and Scott Tweedie)

Williams, 37, who came in second on the third season of Idol in 2005, was upset to learn that the reboot had an all-white panel featuring Sandilands, Amy Shark, Harry Connick Jr. and Meghan Trainor – the latter two of whom are American – while also being hosted by Scott Tweedie and Ricki-Lee Coulter, who are also both white.

“I look at the four judges and I think, ‘Okay, here we go again, straight and narrow.’ There is no room for change. It’s 2022,” she told the Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday.

The New Zealand-born singer added: “I was disappointed. Everyone says it’s whitewashed. Absolutely, I agree. Does it look like this? Unfortunately yes. I thought at least one person would be gay or non-binary.”

(pictured)

Several viewership users agreed with her comments, with one writing on Twitter: “This is an epic and exciting opportunity to be judged by six white people. (To be fair there is some diversity, they have a hyphen in their name.)’

Another commented: ‘Channel Seven is very grateful to have Meghan Trainor (American) as the token diversity tenant for the Australian Idol reboot.’

“I don’t know why anyone is surprised at the Australian Idol judges – the other talent shows on our screens are just as bad. If they want diversity, they always have Mel B on,” another tweeted.

Australian Idol will air on Channel Seven in 2023