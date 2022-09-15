Kyle Sandilands cries watching the Queen’s coffin arrive at Westminster Hall

<!–

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has hit Kyle Sandilands hard as he continues to mourn her passing.

The radio host, 51, recounted the moment he burst into tears as he watched the Queen’s casket being carried to Westminster Hall to be laid out in state.

Talk about The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday, Sandilands said he had tears “streaming down” his face during the historic moment.

‘I was just sitting there, Tegan [Kynaston, his fiancée] had gone to bed with [their son] Otto, and I was sitting there and I saw the hearse drive in,’ he said.

“And they said, ‘When she returns to Buckingham Palace for one last night…’ and tears streamed down my face.”

His co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson replied, ‘It does. It hits you at certain moments, doesn’t it? Certain things trigger you and you just go broke.’

It comes after Sandilands broke his heart on Friday and read the letter he once wrote to the monarch on live TV.

To trick the Queen into thinking he was also a “head of state,” he printed the note with his company King Kyle’s logo as the letterhead.

“Dear Madam, I first saw you many years ago when you visited Brisbane in Queensland, Australia. I was waiting for you with my grandmother and mother next to the Church of England,” he began, reading the letter.

“Unfortunately, when you finally drove by, you looked the other way.

“I waved anyway and my grandmother said to me, ‘She doesn’t need to see you to know you’re there.’

‘From that day on, I’ve always admired you and your whole family and was fascinated by what it takes and what life is like as a royal. I’ve been watching and following every member of your family since that day.’

The KIIS FM presenter told the Queen that he became homeless as a teenager but was inspired by ‘Your Majesty’ to pursue his dream of becoming a radio broadcaster.

Sandilands concluded his letter by saying it was an “honour” to be the Queen’s “most humble and obedient servant.”

The deceased queen will stay in the hall from Wednesday to Monday morning, the day of her funeral.