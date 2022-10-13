Kyle Sandilands cries during interview with family of tragic mother of six

Kyle Sandilands was overcome with emotion while interviewing the family of a mother of six who died in a tragic incident in Sydney.

Jaclyn Michelle died after being hit by a train in a horrific accident earlier this month.

The radio host, 51, spoke to Jaclyn’s relatives on… The Kyle and Jackie O Show when her mother Tina revealed that her daughter was a huge fan of his.

Radio host Kyle Sandilands was overcome with emotion while interviewing the family of a mother of six who died in a tragic incident in Sydney

Tina told Kyle that her daughter was a loyal listener and had “desperately wanted to break through” to congratulate him on the birth of his son Otto.

An emotional Kyle collapsed when he replied, “It breaks my heart that she’s not with us anymore.”

Jaclyn’s sister Samantha added, “You wouldn’t believe how much she loved you.

“I got calls from her at 1 a.m. saying, ‘You need to listen to the Secret Sound part.'”

Jaclyn Michelle (pictured with her family) died after being hit by a train in a horrific accident earlier this month

‘She came through’ [on air] once and Kyle, you called her Jacqueline, but she said, “It doesn’t matter if he got my name wrong, he still said it.” She loved you.’

During the interview, Kyle and his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson donated $10,000 to help the family.

They also raised an additional $65,000 with donations from Appliances Online, Wynstan, West HQ and Entertainment Park Sydney.

Jaclyn’s mom Tina told Kyle her daughter had been a loyal listener and “wanted to get through desperately” to congratulate him on the birth of his son Otto

Jaclyn’s friend also started a GoFundMe page to help her family and support her six children.

“Unfortunately, on October 3, 2022, tragedy struck and unfortunately Jackie was taken from all of us too soon, but worse left were 6 beautiful children she loved so much, who are currently grieving and at a very great loss.” it says on the page.

The GoFundMe managed to raise more than $38,000 on Thursday afternoon.