Kyle Sandilands ‘cancels his baby son Otto’s application to Knox Grammar’

Kyle Sandilands has announced that he will not be sending his newborn son Otto to Knox Grammar, an exclusive boys’ school in Sydney.

He made the decision after the school was in a scandal this week when it was revealed that students were using a private online chat room to exchange racist, misogynistic and homophobic messages.

“I canceled his application,” the multimillionaire radio host, 51, said on… The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday.

“I thought, ‘He’s not going there,'” Kyle added in comments that may have been made in jest, because it’s way too early to think about Otto’s year 7 education.

His co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson laughed and said he made a ‘good decision’.

Parents pay up to $35,000 a year for their sons to attend the prestigious school.

It comes after a former parent of a Knox Grammar student said she was “not surprised” by the racist, homophobic and misogynistic group chat run by some of her students.

The shocking messages sent by elite school boys in the Gang Gang Discord private chat room were revealed by The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday.

There were reportedly videos showing young men being raped and comments referring to wanting to be a pedophile and raping children.

Some names of the accounts in the chat room were Ni**er Removal Service and Fa**other3000.

There were plenty of anti-Semitic and racist comments, while confrontational comments were made about women and abortions.

A former Knox Grammar parent, Janet Newton, said the revelations weren’t surprising after her son’s experience with the “toxic culture” of boys’ school.

“I don’t think my son was surprised by the behavior of the school management in their response to that,” she told the Today show on Friday.

“He’s not surprised by the toxic culture there and neither am I.”

Ms Newton said the school had let parents down by not informing them about the ‘abhorrent’ behaviour.

“I find the behavior abhorrent, but I think what worries me most is the fact that the school leadership didn’t inform the parents until they were forced to inform the parents,” she said.

‘The school’s motto is Virile Agitur, which means being strong and courageous, doing the masculine.

“I don’t believe the leadership can be brave in these situations. They teach young people ‘to cover things up, to keep quiet’ and that is not brave.’

Ms Newton called for an independent inquiry into the workings of Knox Grammar.

She also believes that there should be an independent body to oversee private schools.

The son of Mrs. Newton has sued the school for alleged rape and sexual abuse. He teams up with the police to press charges against his alleged abuser.

Material from the group chat was provided to the NSW Police Department, who confirmed that specialist detectives were reviewing it.

Detective Commander Jayne Doherty, Superintendent of Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses, issued an updated statement Friday morning.

“A review of the material provided has determined that none of the content has been classified as child abuse material,” she said.

“Once again, the police will continue to review the activities, investigate and work with the school, parents and the eSafety Commissioner on all matters arising.”

The chat appeared to have been active for about two years and featured more than 150 current students, former students and their friends.

The Daily Telegraph also revealed that the school had known about the story for at least a month before it broke.

Knox Grammar Director Scott James confirmed in a letter to parents on Wednesday that several students had been suspended or dropped out of school.

He said some of the content was “doctorate” depictions of school activities.

“As for the images, some were taken during school activities and later manipulated, and the school has spoken to all the families of identifiable students,” Mr James said.

“To be clear, the edited footage does not require notification under child protection requirements, and we have discussed the matter with the police.”

Mr James also said the posts do not reflect Knox Grammar’s values.

“The nature of these positions is against Knox’s values ​​and culture and is unacceptable,” he said.

“These guys’ actions do not reflect a Knox education or the expectations we place on our students to be respectful and responsible citizens in the community.”

NSW Education Secretary Sarah Mitchell said the Gang Gang chat room was “horrifying” and “terrible”.

“I was absolutely shocked when I read the posts about this… the misogynistic, racist, homophobic things that are happening in these chat rooms with these young men, it’s appalling,” she told 2GB on Friday.

“I think what’s disturbing… is the culture these young men find acceptable. It’s not funny, it’s not smart to repeat some of those mean things. No one would do that in a normal conversation.

“We need to get the message across to young people, especially young men, this is not acceptable behaviour.

“I think the school needs to look at what’s happening in terms of, you know, their internal culture, which I’m sure they are.”

Ms Mitchell said she wanted to be kept informed of the school’s investigation. She had also spoken with the head of Independent Schools and the NSW Education Standards Authority.

Knox Grammar students have also been invited by the NSW Jewish Council of Representatives to meet with a Holocaust survivor.

“We are shocked by reports of high school students in Sydney expressing anti-Semitic and pro-Hitler sentiments online,” said the organization’s director Darren Bark.

“Glorifying and praising a horrific figure responsible for the genocide of millions of innocent people is both grossly insulting and unacceptable.

“We invite the entire Knox Grammar cohort to visit the Sydney Jewish Museum and meet a Holocaust survivor so they can realize there is nothing funny about their comments.”

Located in the affluent suburb of Wahroonga on Sydney’s north coast, the massive boarding school charges up to $35,000 a year for students to attend.

Knox Grammar has previously been embroiled in controversy after five of his teachers were charged with historic sexual abuse crimes.

A 2015 royal child abuse commission also accused the school of covering up more than three decades of abuse, while Knox Grammar’s swimming director Nicholas Warby was also charged with possessing child abuse material in 2019.