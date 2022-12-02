Kyle Sandilands calls in sick for the second day of KIIS FM radio’s show

Kyle Sandilands has called in sick on KIIS FMs for the second day in a row The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Producers were again forced to play old clips from the archives to fill the morning slot.

A KIIS FM representative told the Daily Mail Australia on Thursday that Kyle was unwell, but gave no information about his condition.

They have since confirmed that Kyle and co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson will be back next year, as Friday was the last show.

Sandilands hosted the show with substitute Brittany Hockley for the past two weeks, after his longtime co-presenter Jackie ‘O’ Henderson stepped down for an undisclosed period due to health reasons.

But bad luck struck again on Thursday after Kyle failed to make it to work, forcing producers to play old clips from The Kyle And Jackie O show instead.

Kyle previously admitted his health isn’t in the best shape, telling listeners last year his doctor was “very concerned” and warned he could “die instantly” because his “blood pressure is sky high.”

The shock jock said the doctor told him to de-stress immediately to control his blood pressure.

He said his doctor even asked about his drug use, but Kyle assured him he hadn’t touched cocaine in a long time.

Kyle’s latest heather comes weeks after Henderson announced she was quitting her top-rated KIIS FM breakfast show for health reasons.

Jackie, who had been coughing and sounding unwell for weeks, explained that she had been in poor health since contracting Covid-19 a few months ago and needed plenty of rest to recover from the virus.

She told listeners she would be off the air for the next “few weeks” and did not specify a return date.

However, as the end of the rating year is not far away, chances are she won’t be back until early 2023.

While Jackie has been broadcasting from home for the past few weeks, she still struggled with the early start and doctors advised her to take an extended leave.

“I haven’t been doing very well since I’ve had Covid… I’m struggling with this fatigue,” she said.

“I went to the doctor several times and he said because I pushed myself every day, after the show I just slept and it’s not getting any better.”

“I feel like it’s gotten worse. I can hear it,” her co-host Kyle replied, noting that Jackie couldn’t even laugh without having a fit of coughing.

“I just need to take some time off,” Henderson added. “I’m ending the show today. Like now.’

She continued, “You know how much this show means to me. You know how hard I push through everything, and I wouldn’t do this unless I had to.’

Without going into details: I’m fine. I just…” she said then, before Sandilands asked her gravely, “Are you going to die? Do you have cancer?’

She replied that she was not dying nor did she have cancer, but needed “good, serious rest” on doctor’s orders.

“He basically said, ‘If you keep doing this, this will get much worse,’ and I took his advice,” she said.

“I rarely follow doctor’s advice, I’m usually like, ‘No, you’ll be fine.’ [But] In any case, I’ll be all better and be with you again soon.’

When Kyle asked for a timetable for her return, Jackie said, “It’s just for a few weeks, guys.”

He then joked that it was all just a ruse because the twice-divorced Henderson had secretly “taken a lover” – which she denied.

“It’s just the rest, early sign, that’s about it,” she said.

Podcast host Brittany Hockley, who hosts the Life Uncut radio show for KIIS FM on weekends, has filled in as co-anchor while Henderson recovers.