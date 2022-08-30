Kyle Sandilands brands Meghan Markle an ‘IMBECILE’ after N-word allegations

Outspoken Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands has labeled Meghan Markle an ‘imbecile’ after the Duchess of Sussex accused the British press of racism in her new interview with The Cut magazine.

The former Suits actress, 41, accused journalists of calling her three-year-old son Archie the “N-word,” while explaining why she hated royal protocol that required her to share family photos with British tabloids.

“Why would I give the people who call my children the N-word a picture of my child before I can share it with the people who love my child?” she said.

Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands (left) has called Meghan Markle (right, with husband Prince Harry and son Archie in 2019) an ‘imbecile’ after the Duchess of Sussex accused the British press of racism in her new interview with The Cut magazine

Discussing her claims on The Kyle and Jackie O Show On Tuesday, Sandilands and his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson agreed it was time for Meghan to put her feud with the British press behind her.

They also wondered how Meghan could have known such defamation was allegedly being used in newsrooms because she did not name names or identify her source.

Sandilands, 52, had little sympathy for the American-born royal, mocking: “She’s got to get over it. She’s an imbecile!’

Meghan, 41, accused journalists of calling her son Archie the ‘N-word’ as she explained why she hated royal protocol that required her to share family photos with British tabloids

Meghan is pictured with Harry and son Archie in Cape Town, South Africa, in September 2019

Henderson, 47, also addressed Meghan’s complaints about the ‘Royal Rota’ rules regarding submitting photos of her children.

“When you join the royal family, yes, they have these rules, and they have for many, many years. You can’t come in and just go, “I don’t agree with your rules, so I’m not going to do it,” she said.

Henderson and Sandilands both agreed that they were tired of hearing Megan’s “woe me” stories about life as a frontline royal.

Sandilands and his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson discussed her claims on The Kyle and Jackie O Show Tuesday and agreed it was time for Meghan to put her feud with the press behind her.

The radio duo went on to defend the royal family after Meghan plunged the monarchy into crisis last March by telling Oprah Winfrey that an undisclosed relative had expressed “concerns” about Archie’s skin before he was born.

‘I think that’s a very normal family conversation. I don’t think it’s racist to ask, “Oh, you’re black, you’re white, I wonder what color the baby will be?” That’s a very normal thought,” Sandilands reasoned.

‘[Meghan] made it sound like a horrible colonial dissing against the black.’

“She has to get over it. She’s an imbecile!’ Sandilands mocked

Henderson (pictured) also addressed Meghan’s complaints about the ‘Royal Rota’, saying: “You can’t come in and just go, ‘I don’t agree with your rules, so I’m not going to do it.'”

Henderson agreed, saying she took the comment as an innocent “curiosity” someone might have had about Archie’s appearance.

Later on Tuesday’s broadcast, Sandilands and Henderson spoke to Today host Karl Stefanovic about his criticism of Meghan for comparing herself to Nelson Mandela in her interview with The Cut.

Stefanovic had incredulously mocked Markle’s claims when he spoke to Nine’s London correspondent Tracy Vo earlier that morning and told his co-host Allison Langdon: “It’s hard to see what that would be like with [the Royal Family]especially the Mandela references.’

The radio duo went on to defend the royal family after Meghan plunged the monarchy into crisis last March by telling Oprah Winfrey (right) that an undisclosed relative had expressed “concerns” about Archie’s skin before he was born.

Later on Tuesday’s broadcast, Sandilands and Henderson spoke to Today host Karl Stefanovic (left, with Allison Langdon) about his criticism of Meghan for comparing herself to Nelson Mandela in her interview with The Cut.

Stefanovic doubled down on his comments, telling the KIIS FM radio show that he believed there was “something wrong” with Meghan.

“Playing victim all the time starts to get thin,” Sandilands noted.

Stefanovic, 48, who has never been shy about criticizing Meghan, later added: “Any kind of sympathy anyone had for her has now evaporated.”

Stefanovic doubled down on his comments, saying he believed there was “something wrong with” Meghan and that any public sympathy she once had “has evaporated.”

It comes as Meghan’s interview with The Cut – part of New York magazine – continues to meet with backlash.

In it, she claimed that she and Prince Harry were “lucky” to leave Britain and “disrupted the dynamics of the hierarchy … just by existing” before stepping down as frontline royalty and moving to North America.

She also claimed that what the couple asked for when they wanted financial freedom was not “reinventing the wheel.”

It comes as Meghan’s interview with The Cut – part of New York magazine – continues to meet with backlash. (Pictured on September 24, 2019, in Cape Town, South Africa)

Meghan claimed she was told in 2019 by a Lion King cast member that South Africans had “danced in the street” when she married Prince Harry – just as they did when “Mandela was released from prison.” (Harry and Meghan are pictured on their wedding day in May 2018)

Nelson Mandela, accompanied by his wife Winnie, raises his hand to celebrate as he leaves Victor Verster Prison near Cape Town on February 11, 1990, after 27 years in apartheid prisons.

The Cut reported that Meghan listed a “handful of princes and princesses and dukes who have exactly the arrangement they wanted,” although none of these royals were mentioned in the article.

Elsewhere in her interview, Meghan claimed she was told in 2019 by a Lion King cast member that South Africans had “danced in the street” when she married Prince Harry — just as they did when “Mandela was released from prison.” ‘.

The interview was released after it was claimed that Harry and Meghan will not see the Queen at Balmoral when they visit Britain next week amid an ongoing security spat.

It was also published just days after Meghan used her new Spotify podcast to complain that she had to continue her engagements on a royal tour in South Africa after a fire in son Archie’s bedroom.

The Duchess also lashed out at those who criticized her for being “ambitious” when she started dating Harry, in a conversation with tennis legend Serena Williams.