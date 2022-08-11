Kyle Sandilands’ best friend Guy Sebastian celebrates the birth of radio host Otto .’s son

Guy Sebastian has shared his excitement after the birth of his close friend Kyle Sandilands’ son Otto.

On Thursday morning, the Battle Scars singer called into KIIS FM’s Kyle & Jackie O Show to celebrate the news and congratulate the radio host.

While Kyle was in the hospital with his fiancée Tegan Kynaston, Guy spoke to co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson about how he’d received the news.

The 40-year-old said he was out for a walk when a stranger he had “never met” pulled up in a car and said, “I just had to tell you Kyle had his baby! He’s got his baby!’

“He was so excited,” Guy recalled. “And we’re equally excited.”

“I texted Kyle and I’m so, so happy for you,” he told the team at the radio station.

“I know you’re all celebrating there. What a day!’

Guy’s debut song, Angels Brought Me Here, was on Kyle’s “childbirth playlist” for his newborn son.

While the KIIS FM team was unable to broadcast from the birthing suite, they did add a personal touch to Tegan and Kyle’s big day by creating the baby-themed playlist to play while she gave birth.

“I hope your song really played,” Jackie told Guy.

Guy added that he couldn’t wait to find out all the details.

‘The more the better!’ he said. ‘Please say congratulations from me. We love you, thank you very much.’

TV host Beau Ryan also joined the show and jokingly said to Jackie, “I never thought I’d experience this day while I was alive.”

Kyle’s idol, veteran radio host John Laws, also sent his best wishes, musing, “Does the kid look like me?”

Elsewhere, Chris Sandilands, baby Otto’s uncle, called out on the show to share his joy.

Chris said he was delighted by the arrival and revealed he could not attend the delivery due to Covid restrictions at the hospital, but was looking forward to meeting his cousin once they got home.

“This boy was born in luxury. What a lucky little bird!’ he joked.

Kyle Sandilands, 51, officially became a father Thursday morning after being forced to abruptly leave his breakfast radio show around 7 a.m. due to the delivery of Tegan, 36.

“Guys, I’m not broadcasting from home for nothing, and that reason seems to be emerging now,” he said, before turning to his pregnant partner and asking her, “Is it all happening?”

Just an hour earlier, Kyle abruptly left his radio show when his Tegan went into contractions

‘It’s time? Oh, it’s time!’ Jackie exclaimed, leading to thunderous applause from the entire radio studio

Kyle turned back to the mic and continued, “Guys, I think maybe he should leave the show and go to the hospital.”

“Calm down, we don’t want the kid coming too early,” Kyle joked.

“We’re so used to seeing everything happen in life… I wish there was some way he could Facetime us so we could all watch — or do a live Facebook or a live Instagram,” said Jackie.

KIIS FM shared this post on social media, documenting the exact moment Kyle realized his baby was on the way

Kyle lost his usual calm demeanor and seemed quite nervous as he said to his colleagues, “Guys, I’m so sorry. I feel very unprepared, I don’t know… I have to run… I feel like I’m letting you down, but I’m here for my child.”

Jackie assured him that everything was fine before inviting producer Pedro Vitola to host the show in Kyle’s absence.

Kyle’s co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson announced the good news on the air and Kyle’s manager, Bruno Bouchet, told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Little Otto was born this morning. Mom and Bub are both doing well.’

“Kyle is beyond excited. Kyle will be back on the radio show tomorrow to talk about all things Otto,” he added.

Kyle Sandilands, 51, (left) has welcomed his first child – a baby boy named Otto – with fiancé Tegan Kynaston, 36 (right)

Jackie, Otto’s godmother, shed tears of joy as she declared, “Otto is born!”

Kyle later gave a rather graphic update on the birth, telling ‘trainee’ Peter Deppeler live in the hospital: ‘Otto’s born, Otto’s fabulous. I cut the umbilical cord, I didn’t realize it was tough calamari and the blood was gushing out.’

“I was the first to touch him, he shits himself, the poop is seeping out,” he added.

Intern Pete also shot a comedic video of Kyle indulging in a cooler bag full of snacks at the hospital.

“The baby is eating. Then I thought, ‘If you’re eating, I’m eating too,’ he explained.

The high-profile couple announced in February that they were expecting their first child. Their son will be called Otto.

‘We’re having a baby! We’re having a friggin’ baby. I couldn’t be happier,” Kyle said on his KIIS FM breakfast show at the time.

Tegan said on the broadcast that Kyle has been “very emotional” since he found out he was going to be a father for the first time.

Tegan and Kyle found out the gender of their baby at a lavish gender reveal party held in Sydney Harbor later in February.

They rented a superyacht for the occasion and arranged planes to fly over to blow off blue smoke, which revealed they are having a baby boy.

Kyle and Tegan also got engaged in Port Douglas, Queensland, over the Christmas break

Kyle and Tegan also got engaged in Port Douglas, Queensland, over the Christmas break.

In June, it was reported that Kyle had purchased a $13.8 million mansion in Sydney’s elite Bellevue Hill to make way for their growing family.

The sprawling four-storey property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an internal living area and a wine cellar.

Before dating Tegan, Kyle was with ex-girlfriend Imogen Anthony for eight years until they broke up in 2019.