Kyle Sandilands and fiancée Tegan Kynaston leave the hospital with newborn son Otto

Kyle Sandilands and fiancé Tegan Kynaston have brought their newborn son Otto home from the hospital.

The new couple, who welcomed Otto last Thursday, were spotted on Tuesday making a peaceful exit from the Prince of Wales Private Hospital in Sydney with their baby in tow.

Flanked by private security forces, radio king Kyle, 51, was seen in the hotel parking lot placing Tegan, 36, Otto in the back of a black SVU.

Loving daddy Kyle tenderly wrapped his newborn son in a striped blanket as he fastened the baby’s crib to the car.

Kyle wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a hoodie, track pants, a baseball cap and a face mask.

Tegan, meanwhile, wore a watermelon-colored trench coat and carried her belongings in a $3,300 Fendi backpack.

After Otto was safely stowed, Kyle jumped into the driver’s seat while Tegan stayed in the back seat.

Kyle then drove the trio back home to their $13.8 million Bellevue Hill mansion.

Kyle and Tegan welcomed Otto Thursday morning.

His co-presenter Jackie O broke the news on-air and Kyle’s manager Bruno Bouchet told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Little Otto was born this morning. Mom and Bub are both doing well.’

Jackie, Otto’s godmother, shed tears of joy as she declared, “Otto is born!”

Kyle later gave a rather graphic update on the birth, telling ‘trainee’ Peter Deppeler live in the hospital parking lot: ‘Otto’s born, Otto’s fabulous. I cut the cord, not realizing it was chewy calamari and the blood was gushing out.

On Monday, Kyle further said: The Kyle and Jackie O show he can’t stop ‘staring and smiling’ at his newborn son.

Are you in that love bubble?’ co-host Jackie O Henderson asked.

‘100 percent. We just keep looking at him and then we look at each other and smile and one of us has a tear rolling down,” Kyle admitted.

Kyle and Tegan welcomed Otto Thursday morning. They are pictured moments after welcoming their son