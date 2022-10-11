Kyle Richards talks drama with sister Kathy Hilton at Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills reunion

Kyle Richards talked about The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills reunion during an interview with TooFab.

The 53-year-old reality star discussed the emotional reunion that touched the tension between her and her sister Kathy Hilton.

In the finale of RHOBH’s twelfth season, Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of saying horrible things about both her sister and other cast members.

“I knew it was going to be hard to respond to, but I don’t think people realize how much trouble with my family affects me,” she told the outlet. “And I’m a very emotional person, so to hold that all this time and let it all come to a head at the reunion, I was just… I was a mess.”

She continued: “Andy Cohen was like, you know it’s bad when he really feels sorry for you. He told me I saw him yesterday. It was really bad.’

“It was without a doubt a very difficult day. We got there at 6 in the morning and I left at 11:30 in the evening.’

Kathy Hilton joined the show for season 12 as a regular cast member. Kathy and Kyle were somewhat estranged before the show started filming, and Richards hoped their partnership would bring them closer together.

“It was my idea to take my sister Kathy to the show and people kept saying, ‘Do you think that’s a good idea? You fought? Are you sure?'” Richards said. “We got along really well and were in a good place and I just wanted to have fun with her and hang out and bond with her and she’s funny and she makes me laugh.”

Richards admitted things didn’t go exactly as she thought and said what happened was “disappointing.”

Drama has surrounded Hilton and Richards on the hit Bravo show ever since Kathy reportedly had a camera collapse, reportedly the entire cast, including Kyle and her family.

The feud between the two reality stars reportedly reached a breaking point during the taping of the upcoming reunion episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last month.

Sources told People that both Hilton and Richards brought “a lot of tense energy” to the recording of the reunion, leading to a standoff between the two sisters.

“They can’t reconcile it,” the source added.

“What we’re seeing is years of family trauma that hasn’t been addressed in a family dynamic.”

Kathy recently told reporters outside the Carousel of Hope Ball that she and her sister were fine.

“Yes, that’s my sister,” she said. ‘I love her.’

Despite Kathy claiming that everything is fine between her and Richards, their drama has recently hit social media.

The mother of Paris Hilton, 41, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 39, responded to a fan on Instagram at the beginning of the weekend, she called her sister Richards “cruel and disgusting.”