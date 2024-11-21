Kyle Richards reacts to castmate’s bombshell claim she tried to ‘hook up’ with Kevin Costner in Aspen

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has strongly denied the allegation that she tried to ‘hook up with’ Kevin Costner in Aspen.

Richards, 55, separated from her husband Mauricio Umansky last year and has since been at the center of a whirlwind of rumors that she is having an affair with country singer Morgan Wade.

However, at the premiere of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills last Sunday, Sutton Stracke claimed that Richards tried to court an even bigger name: Costner.

Stracke did not reveal exactly when the alleged encounter took place, but said during the post-show segment that Richards and Costner were both in Aspen.

Both Costner and Richards were seen separately in Aspen in December 2023, just a few days apart, although it’s unclear when exactly they met.

Now, however, Richards has firmly repudiated Stracke’s story, saying: “That’s definitely not true.” I think I was just joking’, via TMZ.

She explained that she and Costner own property in Aspen, but they only met twice and spoke for “maybe a minute.” That’s the maximum.’

When asked to rate Costner’s attractiveness, Richards acknowledged that the Yellowstone star is “obviously a handsome man.” The story is simply not true. It just isn’t.

Bravo aired the season 14 premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Sunday, and Richards shared how her daughters responded to her “evolving sexuality.”

While Richards didn’t even mention Wade’s name on camera, Stracke, 53, offered her own crazy story about her co-star’s alleged love life.

‘Kyle and I had this conversation. “She was in Aspen and Kevin Costner was there and she was like… no, it was like trying to pick up Kevin Costner,” Stracke said in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show.

His co-star Garcelle Beauvais insisted, “But you love Kevin Costner,” as Stracke admitted, “I know!”

‘So this is what I’m saying. I don’t think… that Morgan is the end all be all, because he really was,’ trying to hit on Costner, Stracke said.

Stracke also joked: “Wait, it’s not just about Morgan.” There’s some Kevin Costner mixed in there.

Richards and Costner are pictured above during separate outings to Aspen in December 2023; she on Christmas Eve (left) and he on December 29

When asked to rate Costner’s attractiveness, Richards acknowledged that the Yellowstone star is “obviously a handsome man”; He is pictured last week at the Governors Awards.

Richards, 55, split from her husband Mauricio Umansky last year and has since been at the center of a whirlwind of romance rumors with Morgan Wade

In August 2023, Richards was seen kissing Wade and blowing bubbles in a bath with the country singer in a music video for her song Fall In Love With Me.

Sutton Stracke (left) is pictured at the Hayu FanFest in London last month, alongside The Real HOusewives Of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow (right).

Richards has yet to publicly address Stracke’s story.

The reality star’s divorce from Mauricio Umansky in 2023 generated even more headlines with his rumored romance with Morgan Wade.

Richards has still never publicly mentioned any type of romantic relationship with Wade as of yet, although there have been rumors for some time.

Richards admitted in the season 14 premiere that she’s not with Wade, adding, “The tabloids created enormous pressure,” while Beauvais added, “Yeah, but the music video didn’t help either.”

‘It’s not my place to talk about other people. “I’m still figuring things out for myself, I am,” confessingly adding that she has never questioned her sexuality in her life, ever.

“But I think all the crazy speculation actually made me think twice,” Richards added.

Costner is rumored to be dating singer Jewel, although he admitted on The Howard Stern Show this summer that they are just friends.