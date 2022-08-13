Kyle Richards puts on an eye-catcher as she shows off her blazer bra as she exits Craig’s

<!–

Kyle Richards was pictured heading out of Craig’s in West Hollywood on Friday night.

The 53-year-old reality TV personality made quite an impression as she rocked a seriously classy outfit during her departure.

The media figure’s outing came after she had doubts about returning to her long-standing role in a series that has featured her for more than a decade.

Richards was wearing a light blue bra under a stark white jacket as he left the restaurant.

The reality TV mainstay also rocked a pair of tight-fitting and worn-out jeans, as well as a set of high-heeled shoes to match the color of her outerwear.

The Halloween actress made it a point to show off her blue Birkin bag and adorn it with various jewelry.

Her beautiful dark brown locks fell to her shoulders and contrasted perfectly with the light color of her outerwear.

Richards’ outing came just months after she was ambivalent about returning for a thirteenth season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The actress began appearing on the program during its first season, which aired in 2010.

The performer has since been featured as one of the main cast members on each of the show’s runs.

She has also become the longest-running cast member in the program’s history.

Richards made her comments during an interview with e! Newswhere she noted that she had considered leaving the show after the production of each set of episodes.

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and every season I think, ‘Well, maybe I can do another one,’ and sometimes I just think, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ Especially when I’m really upset, like last season when we finished,” she said.

The reality TV personality then revealed that she had reached a breaking point at the end of filming for the current season.

She said, ‘I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way. I’m done. I’m done. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t handle this.’

However, the media figure said she usually takes the time to “digest” each season, adding: “I just take it day by day.”

The twelfth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently closing later this month.