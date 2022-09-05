Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp cowgirl up while watching Chris Stapleton perform in Colorado

<!–

Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp donned their boots and Stetsons in Colorado on Sunday.

Richards, 53, shared a few photos from Jazz At Aspen Snowmass, an annual festival featuring all kinds of music.

The group of country music fans, which includes Richards and her husband Mauricio, posed together in their getups before Chris Stapleton took the stage.

Country vibe: Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp donned their boots and Stetsons in Colorado on Sunday

The Halloween actress wore a denim jacket, a maroon cowboy hat and white pants tucked into high cowboy boots.

Richards also shared several photos of her appearance on her Instagram story.

Teddi Mellencamp, 41, also wore a denim jacket and a short, white miniskirt to the rustic venue.

Her hat, light gray, had a matching strip of cloth wrapped around the top.

Girl Photo: Richards, 53, shared a few photos from Jazz At Aspen Snowmass, an annual festival featuring all kinds of music

Black and White: The Halloween actress wore a denim jacket, a maroon cowboy hat, and white pants tucked into high cowboy boots

Buckle: Kyle Richards wore a huge silver belt buckle to the event

Richards captioned the couple photos, “@jazzaspen with great company ❤️ LOVED @chrisstapleton.”

Mellencamp and Richards have been friends for years and even starred together for a few seasons on the hit reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Richards loved working with Mellencamp on the show so much that she told The Daily Mail Australia in July that she would “give anything” to get her back on the show.

“Teddi is an incredible person and an incredible friend and I think she’s actually a great housewife,” she explained.

Necklaces: Richards wore several necklaces with the ensemble

Stars: Mellencamp and Richards have been friends for years and even starred in the hit reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for a few seasons (photo 2021)

Kyle added that Teddi “definitely” understood the assignment on the show, admitting that the cast is still turning to her to find out what her take on all the drama is.

“It’s so funny how she can analyze each person, she’s so good at it. And it’s just so funny how we all turn to her to give us her input,” Kyle gushed.

Teddi starred in RHOBH from seasons 8 to 10, before making guest appearances in seasons 11 and 12.

Mellencamp, for her part, doesn’t seem interested in returning to the program, saying in May, “I’d rather go on Ultimate Girls Trip than go back to Housewives.”