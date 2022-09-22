Kyle Lafferty under investigation by Kilmarnock over alleged ‘sectarian’ language

WARNING: Explicit language in the video, which has been embedded below

Former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty is under investigation after a video of him using sectarian language emerged online.

The video, which has been circulating on social media, shows Lafferty reacting to a fan who was heard saying ‘Up the Celts’ as they posed for a picture together.

Lafferty is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland, but Kilmarnock have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

The video – posted on TikTok by @Belfastbai – shows Lafferty posing with a football fan in what appears to be a nightclub.

Lafferty was seen smiling at the photo before the boy stood next to him and shouted ‘Up the Celts’ as part of a practical joke.

Lafferty’s face instantly fell and he called the group of boys ‘F****nb******s’ before walking away in a rage.

Kyle Lafferty (left) was heard using sectarian language while being filmed by a football fan

The video has gone viral on social media. As a result, Kilmarnock have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Kilmarnock released a statement saying: ‘Kilmarnock Football Club is aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a member of our players using language of a sectarian nature.

‘The club finds all forms of discriminatory behavior completely unacceptable. The matter will be investigated by the club.’

Kilmarnock have released a statement (above) confirming they are investigating the incident

Lafferty (above) is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland for their UEFA Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece

Lafferty is on international duty with Northern Ireland for their UEFA Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece.

He will start with Ian Baraclough’s team on Saturday afternoon, but it remains to be seen whether the incident will affect his selection.