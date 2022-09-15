Kyle Kuzma and Usain Bolt spotted wearing VERY unique designs as sports stars bring the heat at NYFW

Kyle Kuzma is known for pushing the boundaries of what the average Joe considers fashionable, so it was no surprise to see him go to new heights at New York Fashion Week.

The Washington Wizards power-forward took to the catwalk at Puma’s NYFW show wearing what can only be described as a unique clothing choice.

Kuzma had Bolt for company, as the greatest track star in history also did his boner in a more normalized outfit – albeit a tuxedo-style tracksuit with a cape attached.

Washington Wizards poster boy stole the show at Puma’s NYFW event with a bold outfit

Indeed understand compared to Kuzma.

The former Laker wore what appeared to be multiple layers, including a black hoodie, what appeared to be a vest, and a jacket seemingly wrapped around his waist with his arms, if you can call them that, stretched out like tentacles on the floor below.

Kuzma posted a photo of the moment in time on his Instagram, captioning it: ‘very much an iconic moment for our brand @puma… @juneambrose sis you definitely did your thing. Oooooooooffff.’

Olympic legend Usain Bolt also took part in the event for his longtime sponsor in a sleek tuxedo

Meanwhile, Bolt took to Instagram himself, showing off his smart casual wear and writing “Just A Kid From The Country Living The Dream #PumaFutrograde #nyfw @puma.”

It’s not the first time Kuzma has frowned at his outfit choice. The internet caught fire after wearing a dramatically oversized sweater in November 2021.

The former Utah breeding stallion has been fervently defied by players and social media users alike, but has shown no sign of slowing down his individual expression.

Kuzma caused an outright social media storm in November 2021 with his pregame outfit

Kuzma is entering his sixth season in the NBA after four years with the Los Angeles Lakers and his most previous with the Wizards.

The 27-year-old averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the main team.

His fellow Puma ambassador, Bolt, has retired since the 2017 World Cup after winning eight Olympic gold medals.

The Jamaican still holds the world record in the 100 and 200 meters.

Kuzma expressed his pleasure and gratitude for the opportunity at New York Fashion Week