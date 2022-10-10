Kyle and Jackie O Show listeners spill their biggest secrets ahead of October's pink full moon

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

The full moon is in your sign, which means you’re likely to be strongly influenced by bold, spontaneous emotions. However, watch out for emotional outbursts and impulsiveness.

Your brain should be in gear before you speak, so take a deep breath before you communicate to avoid potential problems. On the positive side, you will probably express how you really feel by being quite direct and honest.

You can start some new projects, but first think about what is actually required of you and get all your ducks in their respective rows. You will feel impatient to get started on things that probably require some planning first.

Energetic or impulsive feelings about changing your appearance, identity, or beliefs may emerge.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

The full moon is in your house of the subconscious, so it’s a good time for time out and inner reflection. Look at your dreams and the little “blinks” you may have during the day that you probably aren’t aware of.

There are probably spiritual messages for you and some spiritual healing can help. This is not a good time to get things done, so maybe don’t take on anything else for a few days.

Try to relax now. In relationships, there can be a tendency to dig your toes in and not change anything when a bit of compromise would serve you better.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

It’s a good time for spontaneous gatherings with friends or groups, you can have a really good time, or maybe not if you’re too impulsive or a bit careless.

Arguments are possible, but on the positive side, you can do things with friends or colleagues that you wouldn’t normally consider. You may feel rather brave, active or pioneering in some way that involves other people.

Maybe you want to act on your hopes and dreams, even if there is a bit of turbulence at the start. Your passion meter is also probably off the charts now, so you can consider a new friendship or romance. You may meet someone special through friends or connections.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

It is a good time to improve your career, reputation or status. Your career may be in the public eye now. You can work very well with the public, showing care and consideration, which makes you stand out.

You can probably sense the general mood of not only those around you, but also your larger community. This Full Moon makes a hard aspect to Venus, so keep an eye on relationships with parents or authority figures… tread carefully here, as sometimes, dear Cancer, you tread where angels fear to tread.

Your care and concern for others should keep you out of trouble in terms of arguments if you can be a little careful and restrained.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Questions about travel may come to your mind. Maybe you’re thinking about going somewhere, or memories of previous trips come to mind.

These can help you understand where people from different cultures are coming from. You may feel the need to bring expansion and excitement into your life, either through study, spirituality, or associating with people who are completely different from you.

It’s time to give yourself some leeway to wander off to exotic or interesting places. This can complicate your personal or professional life, so maybe you can do a little ‘taster’ as a trial or test first?

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Your shared resources such as taxes, real estate, pensions and other shared assets are in focus this full moon.

It is a good idea not to make important decisions too quickly when a lot of research and planning is actually needed.

Legality and the conduct of business are essential, and anything you may have to do with wills or inheritance requires special care.

Deeper levels of intimacy and the energy you share with another special someone are also highlighted. There is likely to be more passion, but equally arguments or conflict may be on the cards.

Go slowly and carefully with both your own feelings and someone else’s feelings now.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Emotional disturbances are possible in close committed relationships, but this time you are likely to handle such conflicts better than in the past.

You can be quite stoic when you need to be, so you can avoid throwing more fuel on a burning fire if someone is upset. The reality is that there is a deeper reason for this disturbance that has little to do with you.

So keep calm and take a deep breath. On the positive side, something good can come out of such conflicts and you will be in a better position than before.

Women may be especially important to you now. You can have a good sense of balance even if something sinister happens – you take it in your stride.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

You will meet someone who needs your help in some way through your daily routine. You are likely to be quite giving and instinctively reach out to help.

Sometimes you can do this without really thinking first, so just be careful not to sacrifice too much of your time or energy before really considering all factors. You can be quite efficient at work, even if there are disturbances or unrest around you.

You are the one who, in some sense, can keep the balance of a ‘nobody’s ship’ so to speak. If you feel yourself being drawn into trauma and drama, put an imaginary bubble of peace around you and go about your business.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

This full moon could ignite your passions in all sorts of ways. Creatively, you can feel quite inspired and motivated to make your ideas physical.

It is also a time of fertility. Maybe you have more to do with children, or maybe it’s your inner child who wants to go out and play.

You may be more emotionally expressive than usual, especially when it comes to women. It is a great time for leisure and pleasure, entertainment or spontaneously meeting new people.

Go out, have fun… you never know who you might meet. Romance can also be on the cards if you are looking and willing.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Home and family may be the center of your attention now. You may also think of memories from the past… where you grew up or the school you went to.

Your childhood can set lifelong patterns, so it’s a good time to ask yourself ‘are these patterns serving me now?’

You may find that there are still various problems with family members, especially women. It’s a good time to have some quiet time at home.

Privacy may be more important to you than usual, and you may need a “sanctuary of sorts” away from family problems. You could also want to make your home more comfortable in some way, or perhaps you are considering moving to a quieter area?

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

You are more likely to be in touch with your feelings and intuition now, and you can make decisions based on those feelings.

That’s ok, but remember, if these are important decisions or involve money, then it’s best to use some logic and analytical ability to factor into the mix.

It can be a busy, active time with lots of back and forth communication. If you are in business, you may be involved in marketing and promotions, so look at the data. Some area of ​​study could also be thought of.

You might hear about distant family members such as cousins ​​or siblings, especially those you haven’t heard from in a while.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

You may be drawn to collecting things, or your possessions may give you a sense of stability. Antiques or things associated with the past could also be more important now.

Your money is also coming up strong and you may feel a sense of financial turbulence or the things you value. Take a deep breath and look at your self-esteem first.

You can probably improve this and it can have an important flow on effects on your finances. Reflect deeply on your ‘worthiness’.

Old thought patterns can influence you to believe that you are not worthy of having sufficient funds to finance your life the way you want. When in reality you are worthy.

Source: Rose Smith