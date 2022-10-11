Kyle Daniels in witness box over child sex abuse allegations at Mosman Swim Centre

<!–

Kyle James Henk Daniels, 23, has denied allegations he sexually touched nine of his students while he was a swimming instructor at Mosman Swim Center

A swimming coach said he heard police officers call him a ‘disgusting paedo’ after he was arrested over allegations he sexually touched his young pupils, a court has heard.

Kyle James Henk Daniels, 23, is charged with sexual intercourse with a child under the age of ten, sexual touching of a child and indecent assault.

Daniels has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The offenses allegedly took place during his time as an instructor at Mosman Swim Centre, on Sydney’s lower north shore, between 2018 and 2019.

The Crown alleges the swimming coach had a sexual interest in young girls and acted on it by touching the genitals of nine students aged between five and ten.

Daniels’ defense has argued that he did not knowingly or intentionally touch the children in a sexual or indecent manner.

“I heard remarks from officers calling me a ‘disgusting pedo’ and laughing about what was going to happen to me in prison,” Daniels said of his March 2019 arrest while in the witness box in Sydney’s Downing Center District Court . on Monday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The 23-year-old said he did not remember teaching six of the nine girls he was accused of.

When asked by his lawyer if he ever knowingly put his hands into the swimmers of a student, Daniels replied ‘absolutely not’.

The trial continues.