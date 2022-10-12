Kyle Daniels trial: Parents stand by son accused of sexually touching girls at Mosman swim centre

The father of a former swimming coach accused of sexually touching his students repeatedly shook his head in anger in the courtroom as his son’s lengthy trial neared its conclusion.

Kyle James Henk Daniels faces 21 offenses relating to the alleged sexual touching of nine girls aged between five and ten whom he taught to swim at the Mosman Swim Center on Sydney’s lower north shore.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The 23-year-old has had the full support of his parents, with the couple often sitting through almost every day in court.

And while his mother and father, Janine and James, have remained silent throughout Mr Daniels’ trial, his father’s demeanor changed slightly on Wednesday as the Crown began its closing arguments in Sydney’s Downing Center District Court.

Daniels’ father repeatedly shook his head as the Crown spoke Wednesday, while his wife listened intently by his side and son in the dock.

At one point when Crown prosecutor Tony McCarthy told the court how a girl allegedly described Mr Daniels’ behavior as ‘a bit strange’ while swimming, the accused’s father shook his head and stared at the ground.

Daniels often arrives on court flanked by his mother, father or both, with the trio typically walking in a tight group on and off the court.

The alleged offenses for which Mr Daniels is charged relate to the time he worked as a children’s swimming coach at Mosman Swim Center between 2018 and 2019.

He has been charged with five counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10, eight counts of sexually touching a child and eight counts of indecent assault.

On Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Tony McCarthy referred to a conversation between a girl and her mother after she was allegedly touched by Mr. Daniels.

The girl, then seven years old, was told by her mother that she had a lesson with another teacher.

McCarthy told the court the girl then told her mother she ‘was happy’ because ‘I didn’t like the way he was holding me, he was holding me between my legs and moving his fingers’.

The court heard Mr Daniels was then spoken to by Mosman Swim Center where he agreed to change his grip on his students but denied there was a need for him to do so.

After an initial complaint was made to the swimming centre, a memo was circulated to staff not to hold children close to the groin or chest.

Daniels returned a signed copy.

But in evidence this week, the 23-year-old could not remember signing the note or having to change any techniques, McCarthy told the court.

He said it seemed “a bit unusual” that the swimming coach would not recall the memo as it related to a complaint about his alleged behaviour.

“This event had to be a significant and meaningful event in his life,” McCarthy said.

“His claim that it was too long ago, that he didn’t remember things that happened four years ago, is inconsistent with the evidence.”

McCarthy told the court that the swimming center manager said that after being spoken to, Daniel’s behavior towards his students was “chalk and cheese” and that he was much less playful with the girls.

Two sisters were also allegedly abused by Daniels, the court heard.

McCarthy told the court that a girl had allegedly given her mother a note saying: ‘The reason I don’t like my swimming teacher is because he touched my…’ and left the last word blank, which she later said were her private parts.

The girl was taken out of the class, but her younger sister remained a student of Mr Daniels.

The younger sibling later told her mother she wanted to go back to her old swimming school and claimed Mr Daniels had touched her inside her vagina while she was swimming.

“She told her mother it (the accused’s hands) felt like a worm,” McCarthy told the court.

‘Afterwards she squeezed her legs and bottom tightly together so he wouldn’t do it again.’

The girl claimed neither she nor Mr Daniels said anything and she continued to swim.

Describing more details of the alleged abuse, McCarthy said one girl claimed Daniels had ‘dug’ his fingers into her vagina and his fingernail had been caught.

‘She said it hurt her and she was really sore. She said it was always her “bottom” and not her “butt”,” he said.

Another alleged victim, aged seven, claimed Daniels had ‘tied’ her swimming costume around her vagina as she torpedoed the diving blocks and he pushed her off.

The girl claimed her teacher, who she referred to as ‘Kylie’, put his hand through the holes in her swimming costume where her legs were and placed his hand on top of her vagina.

“She was too shy and didn’t want to tell anyone,” McCarthy said, adding that it allegedly happened three times.

Daniels’ defense has argued that he did not knowingly or intentionally touch the children in a sexual or indecent manner.

The 23-year-old vehemently denies the accusations.

The trial continues.