Kyle Daniels trial: Mum of alleged victim breaks down in court

A mother burst into tears in court as she recalls the moment her daughter told her she was allegedly touched by her swimming teacher during a lesson.

The girl was one of nine alleged victims of former swimming teacher Kyle Daniels, who is on trial on 21 charges related to sexually touching his students at the Mosman Swim Center on Sydney’s north coast between 2018 and 2019.

He pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10, eight charges of sexually touching a child and eight charges of indecent assault, including two considered alternative charges.

Daniels is accused of touching the girls – who were not yet 10 years old at the time – both above and below their swimsuits.

The now 23-year-old worked part-time as an instructor while studying at university.

Daniels (pictured) pleaded not guilty to charges related to sexually touching his students, including five counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10, eight counts of sexually touching a child and eight counts of indecent assault

Daniels is seen leaving court with his mother Janine (pictured) during a previous hearing

The mother went to the witness box on Wednesday and explained to the jury the moment her daughter claimed her teacher had touched her between the legs.

The court was told that the mother had picked up her daughters from dancing and decided to engage with them after media reports of Daniels’ arrest in March 2019.

“I was in the driver’s seat and I turned around and I said, ‘I have something to talk to you about’ and they said… ‘Okay sure,'” she told the court.

She told her daughters, “You know it’s not appropriate for anyone to touch your genitals.”

The woman said she explained further and “made it clear that it didn’t matter who it was, it was inappropriate.”

The woman told the court that her daughter spoke to her while the girls finished their dinner in the car.

The note a little girl wrote about an alleged interaction with Daniels – at the court hearing, the blank line represented the word “vagina”

Kyle Daniels (pictured) is accused of sexually touching nine young girls while working as a swimming coach

The girl said to her mother, “Mom, do you know that my swimming teacher is touching me there.”

When her mother questioned her further, she said the teacher allegedly “pushed” her by touching her there while she was doing breaststroke.

“She said he ‘grabbed’ her as she did breaststroke and pushed her,” the mother said.

The woman told the court that she later spoke to her daughter alone and asked her more about how her swimming teacher might have touched her.

‘She didn’t really want to talk; she just looked scared… she said it was hard to explain,” the woman said, visibly upset.

She burst into tears when she said, “I asked if it was easier to show me on a teddy bear.”

The woman told the court that her daughter had placed the teddy bear face down and placed her hand between her legs.

“I asked her if, when that happened, she felt it was wrong… she said it felt wrong,” she said.

Earlier this week, the young girl’s evidence was played in court, showing that she thought the alleged sexual touch was a “normal part” of her classes.

The girl said she didn’t want her mother to tell anyone because she “didn’t think it was important.”

“I didn’t think there was anything to worry about because I thought it was like what a swim teacher does, even though that had never happened before at previous swim schools,” the girl told the court.

When the girl found out that her mother had told her father, she said she was annoyed.

Daniels is accused of sexually touching his students at the Mosman Swim Center (pictured) on Sydney’s north coast between 2018 and 2019

She told the court that her teacher had put one hand on her bladder and the other on her genitals.

“I thought it was how you learned breaststroke, even if it wasn’t how it happened at my previous school,” the girl said.

Daniels was arrested on March 12, 2019 and taken to Manly Police Station.

After his arrest, police appealed to parents associated with the swim school and received complaints from other alleged victims.

The trial for Judge Kara Shead continues.