Kyle Daniels trial: Former swim coach's defence lawyer argues why alleged Mosman abuse didn't happen

The lawyer for a former swimming coach accused of sexually touching his young students has denied the allegations as his case has ended, saying the teacher could not have known how the children would react in such a public place.

Kyle James Henk Daniels, 23, faces 21 offenses relating to the alleged sexual touching of nine girls aged between five and ten whom he taught to swim at the Mosman Swim Center on Sydney’s lower north shore.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During his closing arguments on Thursday, Daniels’ lawyer Leslie Nicholls said some of the 23-year-old’s alleged victims claimed the incidents happened not long after they began being tutored by him.

“No instructor would have any way of knowing, especially when a student was in class for the first time, how that child would respond physically to touch outside of the regular instructions,” Nicholls told the jury.

He said the children who accused Daniels of inappropriate touching had continued to swim after the alleged abuse took place.

Nicholls told the court that the parents may have been watching from just meters away when the alleged touching took place.

He also noted that there was CCTV and other swimming instructors around the pool, which would have been a “potential risk of detection”.

“The Crown will say in his (Mr Daniels’) mind that this is the perfect opportunity, “the very first time I have hands on, I want to touch her in her vagina,” he said.

‘It is incomprehensible, it defies logic.’

The district attorney argued that Daniels never acknowledged any of the alleged abuse and neither he nor the children said anything about it.

“There was no indication whatsoever that he was ever aware of any inappropriate touching,” said Mr. Nicholls.

“There was no evidence that he was sexually aroused in any of these cases.

‘This man is supposed to be a sexual predator of young children, with a sexual interest in young girls, he does not engage with them in any way in the context of “don’t tell mum what I just did”, ”did do you like it?”, ”do you want me to do it again?”.

Sir. Daniels also never sought to engage with the children outside of swimming lessons or arrange one-to-one coaching sessions with them, the court heard.

Speaking about Mr Daniels’ character, Mr Nicholls referred to a thank you card the accused wrote to a policeman who had ‘treated him like a human being’ after his arrest.

The 23-year-old spent a week in custody before being released on bail and was grateful to an officer who treated him with respect.

Daniels surrendered the card while reporting to the police station as per his bail conditions.

The court heard Daniels said he overheard other police officers describing him as a “disgusting paedo” after his arrest.

Daniels is seen arriving at Sydney Downing Center Court on Thursday with her father

In his closing submissions, Mr Nicholls referred to a girl who told her mother she did not like the way her teacher was holding her after they allegedly put their forearms between her legs to keep her above water – without to mention who it was.

He said that while Mr Daniels was normally her teacher, the girl said it was a new teacher and not the accused.

“The incident she described was the lesson she had on a date, although Mr Daniels would normally have been her instructor that day, we know from the records that he was not the instructor for that particular lesson,” he said.

‘How did it turn into a complaint, because the mother didn’t know.

‘The mother assumed it was about Mr Daniels because she understood he was her regular teacher until then.’

Daniels has been charged with five counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, eight counts of sexually touching a child and eight counts of indecent assault.

His defense has argued that he did not knowingly or intentionally touch the children in a sexual or indecent manner.

The 23-year-old vehemently denies the accusations.

The trial continues.