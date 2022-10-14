Kyle Daniels' trial: Defence says none of alleged victims reacted to 'sexual touching' at Mosman

The lawyer for a former swimming teacher accused of sexually touching his young students has questioned why the girls did not physically respond to any of the alleged abuse.

Kyle James Henk Daniels, 24, is on trial for 21 offenses related to the alleged sexual touching of nine girls aged between five and 10, whom he taught at the Mosman Swim Center on Sydney’s lower north shore.

Daniels has been charged with five counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, eight counts of sexually touching a child and eight counts of indecent assault.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was supported by his parents and twin brother in court on Friday, which coincided with his birthday.

Daniels’ barrister Leslie Nicholls told the jury that many of the alleged victims said they ‘kept swimming’ despite claiming the accused had just touched them inappropriately.

The court had heard allegations from a seven-year-old girl who claimed Daniels had put four of his fingers ‘up to the knuckles’ inside her vagina through her swimming costume while she used a kickboard on her back.

The girl had said Mr Daniels’ hand had felt like a ‘worm’ during the alleged touching.

“Mr. Daniels is going to come and stick four of his fingers into her vagina up to his knuckles,” said Mr. Nicholls in his closing address to the Sydney Downing Center Court on Friday.

‘She continues to swim, there is no reaction, nothing. It’s impossible to imagine that happening to a consenting adult who is ready, willing and able to do it, let alone a seven-year-old child in costume.’

Nicholls said the girl’s legs were relatively straight at the time of the alleged touching as she kicked her back with a kicking board by her knees.

The girl’s older sister had already told her mother that Mr Daniels had allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The mother then told the younger sibling before the lesson: ‘If he touches you in a bad place, tell me,’ the court heard.

‘Does the child expect something to happen in that context?’ Nicholls told the jury.

Referring to another allegation that Mr Daniels touched a girl on the outside of her swimmers on her vagina while pushing her out to swim, Mr Nicholls said the pupil’s father was less than a meter away on that time.

He noted that the father had said he believed his daughter had originally ‘made it up’.

“There was nothing (out of the ordinary) he saw at the time that it is said to have happened,” Mr Nicholls said.

The barrister also mentioned the allegation of a girl who had 12 lessons with Mr Daniels and claimed he once touched her under her swimmers on her vagina.

Nicholls questioned why, if Mr Daniels had, as the Crown suggests, a sexual interest in the children, he would allegedly touch her inappropriately only once in all their lessons together.

He raised the idea of ​​whether the parents of the alleged victims had been influenced by media reports following Daniels’ arrest in March 2019.

He said a father had told his daughter about the accusations by girls at the swimming school and asked if anything had happened to her. She initially denied anything.

“She felt that no matter how many times she told her father that nothing happened swimming, he wouldn’t accept it,” Nicholls said.

He said there could have been an “adoption” of the information told to the girls by their parents, who then passed it on as their own experiences.

Daniels’ defense has argued that he did not knowingly or intentionally touch the children in a sexual or indecent manner

Nicholls said some of the allegations were ‘unbelievable’, including from an eight-year-old girl who claimed Daniels had inserted three or more of his fingers into her vagina several times in one lesson, during different lessons.

‘How could the accused insert one finger let alone three when she is swimming without any physical reaction or consequences to her swimming?’ he said.

Nicholls will complete his closing submissions next week. The jury is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday.

