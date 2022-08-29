Kyle Daniels trial: Alleged victim says she thought alleged touching was normal

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young girl who was allegedly sexually touched by her swimming teacher has told a court she thought it was a normal part of her classes.

The girl was one of nine alleged victims of former swimming teacher Kyle Daniels, who is on trial on 23 charges related to sexually touching his students at the Mosman Swim Center on Sydney’s north coast between 2018 and 2019.

He pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10, eight charges of sexually touching a child and eight charges of indecent assault, including two considered alternative charges.

A young girl allegedly sexually assaulted by Kyle Daniels (pictured) has told the court she believed the alleged ‘touching’ was a normal part of her swimming lessons

Daniels is accused of touching the girls – who were under 10 years old at the time – both above and below their swimsuits.

The now 23-year-old worked part-time as an instructor while studying at university.

On Monday, the court was told that the girl’s parents had gone to police after initial media reports about Daniels.

The girl did not tell anyone she had been touched because she was “too shy”, but eventually told her mother after media reports of his arrest.

In March 2019, the girl’s parents decided to raise the issue with their daughters, with the court previously told their mother brought it up during a drive to McDonald’s.

“Girls, I have something I want to talk to you about, you know it’s not appropriate for anyone to touch your genitals,” the mother told her daughters, the court was told.

The girl said to her mother, “Mom, do you know that my swimming teacher is touching me there.”

When her mother questioned her more, she said the teacher allegedly “pushed” her by touching her there while she was doing breaststroke.

Daniels (pictured) pleaded not guilty to 23 charges related to sexually touching his students, including five counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, eight counts of sexually touching a child and eight counts of indecent assault

The girl’s evidence was played in court on Monday. She said she didn’t want her mother to tell anyone because she “didn’t care.”

“I didn’t think there was anything to worry about because I thought it was like what a swim teacher does, even though that had never happened before at previous swim schools,” the girl told the court.

When the girl found out that her mother had told her father, she said she was annoyed.

She told the court that her teacher had put one hand on her bladder and the other on her genitals.

“I thought it was how you learned breaststroke, even if it wasn’t how it happened at my previous school,” the girl said.

Mr Daniels was arrested on March 12, 2019 and taken to Manly Police Station.

After his arrest, police appealed to parents associated with the swim school and received complaints from other alleged victims.

The trial for Judge Kara Shead continues.