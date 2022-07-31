Kyle Chalmers takes to Instagram over Cody Simpson, Emma McKeon questions at Commonwealth Games

Kyle Chalmers has continued his assault on the media and rumors of a love triangle breakup in a series of fiery Instagram posts after his outburst to reporters.

At a press conference in Birmingham after winning the gold, Chalmers threatened to quit swimming if “false news” continued to circulate that he was in a feud with Cody Simpson and his ex-flame Emma McKeon.

Rumors of the split have overshadowed the Australian team’s success as they compete in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with Chalmers and his teammates taking home gold in the 4x100m freestyle mixed relay and 4x100m freestyle relay.

Chalmers continued his attack on social media, claiming that the negative attention had taken its toll on his teammates and stolen the spotlight from their performance.

‘Media hurts more than’ [sic] people realize we can only take so much before enough is enough,” he wrote.

“What should have been a very special night with my team ended up being my least favorite in my sport.

“Thank you media for ruining it for all of us. I hope you are all happy and sleeping well while we lie here sleepless and upset.’

He added that he was grateful to “those who work in the media who stand by my side and write the truth.”

“They are the only ones I will talk to from now on,” he wrote.

The comments add to a lengthy Instagram post attacking the “false headlines” and threatening to stop swimming if they continue.

“But do you know what it does to the people you write about?” He wrote.

“It breaks them down little by little, and tonight is the breaking point. So far I’ve been trying to just keep going, but tonight I’m asking you to please stop writing these fake headlines or my time in the sport will be over.

“Thank you media for ruining it for all of us. I hope you are all happy, sleep well as we lie here sleepless and upset,” wrote Chalmers (pictured, Chalmers, Williams Xu Yang, Zac Incerti and Flynn Southam after their victory in the 4x100m freestyle relay)

“I’m not swimming for this, I didn’t get into the sport to deal with this. I swim to inspire and I swim because I love my sport and it gives me purpose.

“This could end my swimming time, I hope you all know that. My sanity from all this over the months is at an all-time low, I really hope the keyboard warriors who keep writing fake news are happy about that.”

Chalmers dated McKeon for a short time last year before the couple broke up and McKeon moved on with Simpson.

The three swimmers are now competing in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Chalmers insisted during the press conference that there were no divisions in the Australian team that labeled the rumors as “false news” and said the reports had affected his mental health.

“It’s all just fake news that’s really just nonsense, it’s honestly just a bunch of nonsense that isn’t true,” Chalmers said.

An excited Kyle Chalmers has dismissed rumors of a rift between him and ex-flame Emma McKeon and her new boyfriend Cody Simpson during a heated press conference.

Australia was the only nation not holding hands and not raising them in unison for the race, while Chalmers was the only teammate not seen shaking hands with McKeon after their win.

He shut down reports that he didn’t congratulate his ex-flame after the win.

‘Did you watch the whole race? I said congratulations and we (McKeon) stood here next to you and spoke last night,” he said.

“I find it really hard to believe that I didn’t congratulate after the race. I actually walked up and said ‘well done’ across the pool.

“We all said congratulations, we all did what we had to do and it’s an honor to be part of that team last night and win the first gold medal in the race at the Commonwealth Games and to do it with the most Australia’s most successful Olympian and now Australia’s most successful Commonwealth Games athlete is special.”

Chalmers said he has a good relationship with Simpson and sent him a congratulations after the Australian men’s team won the 4x100m freestyle on Saturday.

“I said good luck to Cody, I said good luck to Cody, I messaged him after the race,” Chalmers said.

‘I do nothing but be as positive as possible. I support him on the team, but again, people just want clickbait on the article.

“It’s a shame I can’t do anything right at the moment.

“I think it’s great that he’s here… it’s great for our sport, it brings in new viewers. What he has achieved in two years of swimming is unbelievable.”

At the national trials in April, Chalmers announced that he would be taking on the 50m butterfly for the Commonwealth Games – the same event Simpson attempted to qualify for.

Some onlookers have felt that Chalmers may have been deliberately trying to destroy Simpson’s dreams, whose return to the pool after being a child prodigy in Queensland has made him a constant topic of conversation.

Chalmers turned on the media, saying the criticism had made him seriously think about his future in the sport.

“In every other sport people say they have mental health issues and people jump on board and want to support them,” he said.

‘[In] swimming, everyone still wanted to toast me. I go back home to Port Lincoln, I come back to Adelaide and there are people who take pictures of me and say ‘Kyle shows up again’.

“It’s not aimed at mental health, it’s aimed at bringing me back down. You don’t really realize the impact you have on athletes as we stand up to perform not only for ourselves but for our countries. You can have a lot of influence on that.’