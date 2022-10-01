Kyle Chalmers reveals he almost QUIT swimming over ‘stressful’ love triangle saga

Kyle Chalmers was about to walk away from swimming amid the love triangle engulfing the Australian team, insisting the ordeal was “stressful” and “complete rubbish”.

Chalmers is in the eye of a media storm over his involvement in a love triangle with ex-girlfriend Emma McKeon and fellow swimmer Corey Simpson.

The 24-year-old World Backflip Championship – in which he reversed his decision to skip Budapest, denying Simpson a place on the team – resulted in accusations that his call-up was not purely based on swimming.

The story didn’t go away during the Commonwealth Games, where all three swimmers competed for Australia in Birmingham, and Chalmers says he spent the hours leading up to his 100m freestyle race crying in his hotel room.

He also said he had prepared a retirement statement when he left the National Championships to return to his hometown, Port Lincoln, where he considered giving up everything to play country footy.

“It was very, very stressful,” Chalmers said via News Corp. “I wanted to say, now I’m done – I’m staying in Port Lincoln now and playing country footy.”

“We just broke the Commonwealth record and won gold… and they’re just getting started,” he says. “No question about swimming… It was all complete nonsense, this so-called feud. There was no feud.

“I go back to my room, very, very emotional – just mentally down. I spoke honestly with the Swimming Australia main team manager and said ‘Put me on the next flight home – I don’t want to be here, I’m not swimming for this, it’s just rubbish’.

