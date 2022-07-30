Kyle Chalmers on Emma McKeon, Cody Simpson: unleashes at Commonwealth Games over ‘false news’

An excited Kyle Chalmers has dismissed rumors of a rift between him and his ex-flame Emma McKeon and her new boyfriend Cody Simpson.

Chalmers insisted there were no divisions in the Australian team that labeled the rumors as “false news” during a heated press conference.

The swimmer had a brief relationship with McKeon last year before the couple broke up and McKeon moved on with Simpson.

The three swimmers are now competing in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“It’s all just fake news that’s really just nonsense, it’s honestly just a bunch of nonsense that isn’t true,” Chalmers said.

The swimmer also denied rumors of a breakup with McKeon after their uneasy chemistry during Friday’s 4x100m freestyle mixed relay.

Australia was the only nation not holding hands and not raising them in unison for the race, while Chalmers was the only teammate not seen shaking hands with McKeon after their win.

He shut down reports that he didn’t congratulate his ex-flame after the win.

‘Did you watch the whole race? I said congratulations and we (McKeon) stood here next to you and spoke last night,” he said.

“I find it really hard to believe that I didn’t congratulate after the race. I actually walked up and said ‘well done’ across the pool.

“We all said congratulations, we all did what we had to do and it’s an honor to be part of that team last night and win the first gold medal in the race at the Commonwealth Games and to do it with the most Australia’s most successful Olympian and now Australia’s most successful Commonwealth Games athlete is special.”

