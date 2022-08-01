Kyle Chalmers makes a mockery of his latest tattoo by threatening to quit over pool love triangle

When you get a phrase tattooed on your body, it’s fair to say you think they’re words to live by. So when Kyle Chalmers etched “Nur die starken überleben” – German for “only the strong survive” – ​​on his chest, it should have been a mission.

Now, after his ‘love triangle’ collapse at the Commonwealth Games, it looks more like something he should cover with some fresh ink.

After winning gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle in Birmingham, Chalmers threatened to retire if the media didn’t stop reporting he is arguing with teammate Cody Simpson, who is now dating his ex, champion swimmer Emma McKeon .

Rumors of a split have been making headlines since May, when Chalmers reflected on his decision not to compete in the 100m butterfly at the Budapest World Championships, essentially depriving Simpson of a place on the Australian team.

Chalmers proudly wears ‘Nur die starken überleben’ – German for ‘only the strong survive’ tattooed on his chest

The Olympic champion threatened to quit swimming when he lashed out at the media for not focusing on ‘the good stuff’ after his Commonwealth Games relay win on Sunday

Speculation about the trio’s romantic entanglements dominated the run-up to the Commonwealth Games. That was all anyone wanted to know after Chalmers’ relay victory.

But how did he react when the questions came thick and fast? By threatening to stop and saying, “The media needs to grow up and focus on the good stuff.”

Someone has to grow up here, but it’s not the reporters.

If Chalmers couldn’t see this furor coming, he’s kidding himself. He is one of the biggest stars in one of the world’s best swimming teams since winning gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

That’s six years to learn how the media circus around athletes works. Six years to develop the kind of thick skin it takes to make a living on the biggest stages in world sport.

Photos like this – which had Chalmers (second from right) and ex Emma McKeon (left) looking decidedly frosty after their win in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay in Birmingham – would always add fuel to the fire

But instead of shaking off the fiasco and continuing to win more gold at the Games, he showed his group rivals that he is vulnerable.

The 24-year-old has a reputation for being obsessed with what is written and broadcast about him, and it has been reported by the Sydney Morning Herald that he has gone from manager to manager in a quest for more sponsorship money.

Those sponsor dollars rely heavily on media attention, but he wants to have his pie and eat it too by taking advantage of being called all the time — but only in the way he wants to be called.

If you think this is realm of a journalist who has an interest in seeing the “love triangle” drama continue, fair enough. But journalists are far from the only people who say Chalmers isn’t doing themselves a favor by taking the saga to heart.

McKeon and Simpson (pictured together training for the Commonwealth Games) have also been swept up in the wave of media attention – but they have reacted very differently

The Australian swimmer turned TV star Johanna Griggs – along with Ian Thorpe and James Magnussen – has told Chalmers he’s not doing himself a favor by wearing his heart on his sleeve

His predecessor as the team’s top dog, James Magnussen, has said the tension over the “love triangle” pales in comparison to feuds he encountered in the pool during his career among Aussies.

He also said the drama is “just what the sport needs” and warned Chalmers that the worst thing for stars trying to make a living from the sport is that “no one is writing about you at all.”

Swimmer-turned-TV personality Johanna Griggs – who covered much of the media packs in her career – insisted the freestyler is “feeding” the controversy with his outburst, saying he could “derail” himself if he continues with it.

Do you think Ian Thorpe knows a thing or two about how to deal with intense criticism from the press?

He also told Chalmers to “cut out the noise” rather than add to the noise.

It’s good advice: build a mental wall that no outside noise can penetrate, or use it to fuel your determined flight to glory.

That’s what the strongest athletes do.