Kyle Chalmers lands at Adelaide airport after Commonwealth Games Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon drama

Champion swimmer Kyle Chalmers had come home all smiles from a successful Commonwealth Games, chasing the drama of the ‘love triangle’ that nearly derailed his campaign in the rear-view mirror.

Chalmers was met by his mother at Adelaide airport and appeared in good spirits.

Chalmers was met by his mother at Adelaide airport as he returned home in good spirits after winning three golds and one silver at the Commonwealth Games.

During the match, he said he was considering quitting the sport after the drama surrounding the reported swimming “love triangle” between himself, ex-girlfriend Emma McKeon and her newfound beauty Cody Simpson.

The drama made headlines when the mixed 4×100 relay team won gold on opening night, but the celebrations seemed tinged with awkwardness as McKeon and Chalmers didn’t shake hands after taking the win.

At a press conference in Birmingham, Chalmers threatened to stop swimming if “false news” continued to circulate that he was arguing with McKeon and Simpson.

After winning gold in the 100-meter freestyle on Tuesday, Chalmers put his fingers to his lips in a gesture that suggested he silenced his critics after winning gold.

He had also said he had had moments when he “couldn’t go on” and said he hoped his latest win was “a learning point for everyone”, including the media.

Kyle Chalmers has made headlines more often at these Commonwealth Games, including a ‘shush’ to the media after winning gold in the 100m freestyle

Chalmers also dismissed reports of a split in the team, saying he was “relieved” after his last race at the Games that it was now over.

“There are so many things to be thankful for: being part of the team, it’s special,” he told Channel 7 after swimming the anchor leg for Australia in their 4x100m mixed medley.

“And we’re all so close and it’s been a very, very successful week in the pool for us and hopefully we can celebrate a little bit tonight as a team and of course we all leave tomorrow.”