Kyle Chalmers’ dad BREAKS DOWN as he brands ‘pool love triangle’ furore ‘bullying and harassment’

Kyle Chalmers’ father broke down on live radio when he accused Swimming Australia of failing to care for his son during the Commonwealth Games.

Brett Chalmers spoke about Adelaide’s Mix 102.3’s for presenter Ali Clarke on Tuesday morning, praising his son for addressing the alleged media negativity surrounding the ‘love triangle’, which also involved fellow swimmers Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson.

Mr Chalmers also felt that Swimming Australia should have provided more support to the champion swimmer.

“It’s a form of bullying and intimidation, these people (media) get away with it, they destroy people’s lives,” he said before collapsing.

“It was hard to see Kyle go through all this alone, you feel helpless at 15,000 miles.

“I think Swimming Australia should have supported Kyle more. ‘

Not ready yet, Mr Chalmers called the former Australian swimmer turned media identity Johanna Griggs, who felt Chalmers needed to get tougher.

“Everyone jumped on the ‘Rockstar’ cart,” he bellowed.

‘Do we ask Johanna Griggs about her personal life, and do we care’?

Chalmers silenced his critics by winning his third gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in the men’s 100m freestyle.

It wasn’t his fastest dive, but he said it was “bigger than just me racing.”

“And as nice as it is to win, it’s probably just a great sense of relief, rather than the satisfaction I thought I felt and wanted to feel after a performance like that,” he said.

“It’s very, very bittersweet. It’s been the most challenging, probably 48 hours of my swimming career.’

Chalmers, 24, admitted he barely slept for the 100m freestyle heats.

But he insisted on sending a message to his “haters.”

“I’ve certainly had big battles with mental health for a long time, and it’s one of the most challenging things I’ve had to face,” he said.

“I think it’s important that people have the courage to stand up and talk about it.

“I’ve been here for a while and I need to get into the conversation and try to help people who are going through similar things and just make it more normal.

“If I can make a positive impact and help people in the same struggle, I know I’m doing my job in the sport and hopefully inspiring people.”