Kyle and Jackie O slam NRL Manly Sea Eagles players who will boycott game over rainbow stripe

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 0 have lashed out at the ‘mean’ footy players who refuse to wear rainbow-striped jerseys this week, accusing them of hypocrisy.

Seven Manly Sea Eagles stars will step down from Thursday’s game to be won against the Sydney Roosters over the club’s rainbow-striped gay pride jersey, saying wearing it would violate their religious beliefs.

The Sea Eagles unveiled the jersey – called Everyone in League – on Monday to promote the inclusiveness of LGBT+ people in the NRL.

But star players Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley refuse to wear the ‘inclusive’ jersey for religious reasons.

Their decisions to boycott have sparked a wave of public outcry, including from their own fans and club legends.

KIIS FM breakfast hosts Kyle and Jackie 0 weighed in on the controversial debate Tuesday morning, saying they didn’t believe religion was the real problem.

Male players Sean Keppie (left), Kieran Foran (center) and Reuben Garrick posed with the club’s Everyone in League shirt, which was unveiled Monday

The radio stars said they couldn’t understand why some players refused to support the LGBT+ community, while gambling company Pointsbet is the club’s title sponsor and their Brookvale Oval home is currently called 4 Pines Park after a beer company.

“If they’re all playing in a stadium sponsored by alcohol and all jerseys are sponsored by a gambling company, there’s no point,” Sandilands said.

“But they can talk about gambling and encourage it,” Jackie O added.

Sandilands said everyone should ‘think about’ [the seven players’ feelings]’, suggesting that people who vehemently oppose homosexuality are often themselves insecure about their sexuality.

Jackie O said the players boycotting the jerseys were “mean.”

“It’s not good,” she said.

Breakfast radio host Jackie O described boycott of Manly players Tuesday as ‘vile’

Kyle Sandilands said player boycott decision to step down ‘didn’t make sense’

Sandilands said the players had to ‘do as they were told’ because they had signed a contract.

“I don’t like people being forced to do something they don’t want to do, but when you play for a team you don’t have a decision about who sponsors the team,” he said.

“But you sign a contract and you do as you’re told or go work somewhere else.”

Kyle and Jackie O’s gay newscaster Brooklyn Ross described the decision as crazy.

He called for a boycott of players from the NRL, but understood concerns about same-sex marriage.

“This just means that these people exist and that we support you. But they won’t even do that,’ Ross said.

“I’m not here to hate them. We’re doing a native round. What if a group of white guys said “no, I’m not playing this weekend”.

“I want those players to be kicked out of the game. We shouldn’t accept this.’

Obviously, several boycotting players have since changed their minds and agreed to play on Thursday after an emergency meeting on Monday night.

“Of the seven players who refuse to wear the jersey, at least three have now changed their mind and are considering wearing the pride jersey for this upcoming round,” reporter Michelle Bishop told Channel 7’s Sunrise on Tuesday morning.