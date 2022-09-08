Kyle and Jackie O Show shakeup as executive producer Sonia ‘Palestine’ Jahshan poached by Sunrise  

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The executive producer of the Kyle And Jackie O Show, Sonia Jahshan, is bidding farewell to her radio career to join Channel Seven’s top-rated breakfast show Sunrise.

Jahshan, known by her on-air nickname Palestine, announced the news on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

“It has always been my goal to pursue my passion for television and later this year I am excited to announce that I will be starting a new role as Senior Producer, on Sunrise Channel 7,” wrote Jahshan.

The executive producer of the Kyle And Jackie O Show, Sonia Jahshan (right, with Kyle Sandilands of KIIS FM) bids farewell to her radio career to join Channel Seven’s top-rated breakfast show Sunrise

Jahshan confirmed her departure was amicable and also thanked her colleagues Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson for their support over the past five years.

“Over the years, we’ve gone from pillar to post, breaking records and reaching new heights delivering innovative and new content,” she wrote.

“Achieving some of the biggest radio ratings Kyle & Jackie O has ever had has been a high point of my career,” she continued, adding: “I can’t thank Kyle & Jackie O enough for their support and trust that I’m their beast of show.’

“It has always been my goal to pursue my passion for television and later this year I am excited to announce that I will be starting a new role as Senior Producer, on Sunrise Channel 7,” Jahshan wrote on LinkedIn. (Pictured: Sunrise co-hosts Natalie Barr and David Koch)

“I’ll be forever grateful to them,” she gushed.

Meanwhile, ARN has confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that Jahshan will leave KIIS FM at the end of the year.

“I want to say a huge thank you for her contribution, dedication and passion, and wish her all the best in her next adventure,” said Derek Bargwanna, Head of KIIS Network.

Jahshan joined ARN in January 2017 as a Senior Producer. She worked her way up the ranks and was named Executive Producer in January 2019

“Sonia’s departure has opened up a rare opportunity to participate in Australia’s largest and most successful radio show, and a global search is now underway for a new executive producer to join Kyle, Jackie and the KIIS team in 2023,” added the Lord Bargwanna to it.

Jahshan joined ARN in January 2017 as a Senior Producer. She worked her way up the ranks and was named Executive Producer in January 2019.

It is unknown who will replace Jahshan as executive producer of The Kyle And Jackie O Show.