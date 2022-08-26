Kyle and Jackie O producer Lachlan Mansell quits after a year

<!–

Kyle and Jackie O Show contributor Lachlan Mansell said goodbye to the top-rated breakfast radio show on Friday.

Mansell, a motorsport commentator, was hired as a casual producer for the KIIS FM program about a year ago, despite having no industry experience.

He first caught the attention of host Kyle Sandilands after coming to the studio to film a segment for the 2021 season of Channel Nine’s Beauty and the Geek.

Mansell was a ‘geek’ contestant on the Sophie Monk-hosted dating show alongside ‘beauty’ Kiera Johnstone. The pair eventually won the series.

Sandilands was so impressed with Mansell’s microphone skills on the broadcast that he offered him a casual job.

KIIS FM eventually kept him after his original contract expired, paying his salary with advertising revenue from the station’s deal with Channel 10.

He even hosted his own one-hour early morning show called Lachy Live for a week.

But Mansell decided to leave the network earlier this month to focus on his commentary career, which often required him to take time off to attend races.

During his time on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the team often joked about Mansell being a virgin in his thirties and trying to help him find a sexual partner.

Mansell is pictured with the Kyle and Jackie O Show team, including newscaster Brooklyn Ross (front) and ‘Intern Pete’ Deppeler (left), on his last day

As part of a series of segments documenting his journey to “become a man,” he frequented a strip club and an erotic massage parlor, but received no sexual services.

He didn’t lose his virginity in the end, but did find a girlfriend through the show who gave him his very first blowjob. They are now separated.

Mansell’s frequent use of his ‘Fleshlight’ sex toy was a running joke during his tenure as a producer and occasional on-air personality.

He announced his resignation last week and his last working day was Friday.