Kyle and Jackie O hold the No. 1 spot for Sydney FM breakfast radio

The Kyle and Jackie O Show maintained its spot as Sydney’s top-rated FM breakfast radio program in its sixth audience rating survey of 2022.

Hosted by longtime duo Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, the show grew listeners by 0.3 percent, gaining a 12.8 percent market share.

The biggest winner, however, was Ben Fordham on AM talkback station 2GB, which drew 16.9 percent of the total audience.

Fordham, 45, told The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday, the great results were a reflection of his hard-working team.

“I’m lucky enough to have a gifted team of people working on a 2GB breakfast chasing the best guests and delivering results on behalf of our listeners,” he said.

“Our mission every morning is to deliver the best content and that doesn’t happen without a lot of work from a bunch of talented people,” he continued.

“I am so grateful to have such a great team and some extremely loyal listeners.

“If you haven’t discovered us yet, it’s probably time to tune in.”

2GB remains the No. 1 station for both AM and FM bandwidths with a 12.8 percent share, down 0.8 percent since the last survey.

Fordham had again placed #1 in May, even after losing listeners.

At the time, it recorded a market share of 15.7 percent, a decent number despite a 3.2 percent drop since the previous survey.

The radio king blamed the federal election for the decline in listeners, saying it was a turn-off for listeners fed up with the news cycle.