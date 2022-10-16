WhatsNew2Day
Kyiv’s ‘Joan of Arc’ poses with gun as she marries soldier she met on the frontline

By Jacky

A shotgun wedding…Ukraine style: Kiev’s ‘Jeanne d’Arc’ poses in her white dress holding a machine gun as she marries the soldier she met on the front lines of the war with Russia

  • Evhenia Emerald married her husband on the Ukrainian front line in Kharkiv
  • The couple fell in love after the war started in February and got engaged in August
  • The sniper, 31, is known as her country’s answer to French heroine Joan of Arc
  • Miss Emerald, who has a daughter, was a jeweler before the Russian invasion

By Ryan Hooper for The Daily Mail

Published: 22:01, October 16, 2022 | Updated: 22:03, October 16, 2022

With one arm holding her gun and the other defiantly on her hip, Evhenia Emerald is the image of the Ukrainian resistance – even on her wedding day.

It’s no wonder the 31-year-old sniper is known as her country’s answer to French heroine Joan of Arc.

And she was determined not to let her wedding ceremony with fellow soldier Evheniy Sttypaniuk detract from her duties on the Ukrainian front.

The couple tied the knot in a forest in Kharkiv on Friday, a holiday known as Defenders’ Day to honor Ukrainian military veterans.

Shotgun wedding: Evhenia Emerald, pictured holding her gun, married her husband while on the Ukrainian frontline in Kharkiv

Guns at the ready: The sniper married Evheniy Stipaniuk, pictured right, after the couple fell in love and got engaged in August

Miss Emerald posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her in a white dress

Challenging: Miss Emerald, who has a daughter and was a jeweler before the Russian invasion, posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her in a white dress

Miss Emerald posted a series of photos to Instagram, which showed her in a white dress, her husband’s camouflage jacket and pistol in hand.

Her bouquet seemed to consist of ears of corn rather than flowers.

“Today I officially became a soldier’s wife,” she wrote. “I couldn’t imagine a more perfect marriage!”

The couple fell in love shortly after the war started in February and got engaged in August.

Miss Emerald, who has a daughter and was a jeweler before the Russian invasion, said, “We understand that every day can be the last and we don’t want to put off life until later.”

Tie the knot: The couple is pictured during their wedding ceremony. Her bouquet seemed to consist of ears of corn rather than flowers

