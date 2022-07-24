Kyiv prepares to resume grain exports in wake of Russian strike

Ukraine continued preparations on Sunday for the reopening of the ports on the Black Sea to resume grain exports, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said. This comes a day after a Russian missile attack targeted the port of Odessa. Kiev stated that several people were injured in the attack. Read about the day’s events as they unfold on our live blog. All times are Paris time (GMT+2)

7:08 a.m.: Ukraine prepares to resume grain exports

Ukraine continues to prepare to reopen its Black Sea ports to resume grain exports on Sunday, a day after a Russian attack on Odessa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the “barbaric” attacks, which he said cast doubt on whether Friday’s Turkey-UN brokered agreement to resume Ukrainian grain exports will be respected.

6:54 AM: Pyongyang accuses Washington of biological warfare in Ukraine

North Korea accused the United States on Sunday of manufacturing biological weapons in Ukraine, following a Russian claim rejected by the United Nations in March. Moscow ally Pyongyang said in February that US policy was the “root cause of the Ukraine crisis”, and this month it formally recognized two self-declared pro-Russian separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, prompting Kiev to cut diplomatic ties with North Korea. to break.

Washington “has set up many biological labs in dozens of countries and regions, including Ukraine, in violation of international treaties,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Sunday, citing what it said had been “detected” by Russia. Moscow accused Washington in March of funding research into the development of biological weapons in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia nearly five months ago.

Washington and Kiev denied the existence of labs intended to produce biological weapons in Ukraine, with the United States saying the allegations were a sign that Moscow could use such tactics itself. Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN’s under-secretary-general for disarmament affairs, also said in March that the UN was “unaware of any biological weapons program in Ukraine”.

05:50: Governor says several injured in attacks on Ukrainian port of Odessa

Russian missile strikes on Saturday in the port of the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, widely condemned by Kiev’s western allies, injured several people, the region’s governor said, without specifying how many.

“Unfortunately, some people are injured and the port infrastructure has been damaged,” Maksym Martchenko said in a video message on social media.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters, AP and AFP)