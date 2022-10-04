Kyiv gives out potassium iodine pills to in preparation for nuclear attack on Ukraine's capital

The city of Kiev has said it is distributing potassium iodine pills to evacuation centers in preparation for a possible Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine’s capital.

Potassium iodine pills can help block the absorption of harmful radiation by the thyroid gland if taken just before or immediately after exposure to nuclear radiation.

The pills will be distributed to residents of areas contaminated by nuclear radiation if there is a need to evacuate, the city council said in a statement – amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s disastrous ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The city of Kiev has said it is handing out potassium iodine pills (pictured, file photo) to evacuation centers in preparation for a possible Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine’s capital

Putin has said he would ‘use all the means at our disposal’ to win the war as his ground forces humiliatingly retreat from a Ukrainian counter-offensive. Russian troops have suffered heavy losses and are being pushed back in several regions.

Fears are growing that Putin will resort to using a devastating nuclear strike to beat Ukraine into submission as his ground troops continue to suffer defeats.

News of Kyiv’s preparations came after the Times newspaper reported on Monday that NATO had warned members Putin was set to demonstrate his willingness to use nuclear weapons by conducting a nuclear test on Ukraine’s border.

The NATO warning claimed that the K-329 Belgorod submarine, which first entered active service with Russia’s navy in July 2022, may be heading to the Kara Sea to test the dreaded Poseidon nuclear underwater drone.

Poseidon is said to be capable of traveling vast distances underwater before detonating with enough force to trigger a 1,600-foot nuclear tsunami designed to drown and irradiate coastal cities.

The Kara Sea is off the eastern coast of Novaya Zemlya – a large Russian-controlled island in the Arctic Circle that has long been used as a nuclear weapons test site.

It was the site of the largest nuclear explosion ever recorded in 1961, when the USSR detonated the Tsar Bomba – a nuclear device ten times more powerful than all the munitions exploded in World War II, which was downgraded because its original design was deemed too dangerous to sample.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (seen in Moscow on Tuesday) has said he would ‘use all the means at our disposal’ to win the war as his ground forces humiliatingly retreat from a Ukrainian counter-offensive

The London-based newspaper also said Russia had moved a train believed to be linked to a Defense Ministry unit responsible for nuclear munitions.

Asked about the Times report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia did not want to participate in what he called Western exercises in “nuclear rhetoric.”

“The Western media, Western politicians and heads of state are participating in a lot of exercises in nuclear rhetoric right now,” Peskov said.

‘We don’t want to take part in this.’

Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Sunday that NATO had sent its members an intelligence report on the movements of the Belgorod nuclear submarine.

“Now it is back to diving in the Arctic sea, and it is feared that its mission is to test for the first time the super-torpedo Poseidon, often referred to as the ‘Weapon of the Apocalypse’,” La Repubblica said.

When contacted by Reuters, the Italian defense minister declined to comment on the matter. NATO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News of Kyiv’s preparations came after the Times newspaper reported on Monday that NATO had warned members Putin was set to demonstrate his willingness to use nuclear weapons by conducting a nuclear test on Ukraine’s border. Pictured: A test is carried out of Russia’s deadly ‘Satan-2’ missile (file photo)

A number of mine-resistant personnel carriers, heavily armored military vehicles and transport trucks were seen traveling through central Russia in a clip posted on the Telegram messaging app by the pro-Russian channel Rybar

The Belgorod – a 600-foot Russian nuclear submarine capable of carrying Poseidon doomsday weapons – has left its base in the White Sea, a NATO warning note said

Meanwhile, a Western official said Tuesday that there are no signs of unusual activity around Moscow’s nuclear arsenal following the latest nuclear threats from Putin.

‘We have not seen any indicators or activities that we would think are out of the norm. We have not seen activity that is out of the ordinary for the kind of activities being carried out by these elements of the Russian strategic forces,’ the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that while Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons must be taken seriously, the international community has made it clear that it will not be intimidated by them.

“This is not the first time (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has resorted to such threats, they are irresponsible and we must take them seriously,” Baerbock said during a visit to Warsaw on Tuesday.

“But it is also an attempt to blackmail us, as we know from the last more than 200 days of this brutal war of aggression,” she added.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday that Putin’s series of strategic mistakes must stop and that the use of nuclear weapons will lead to consequences.

Putin on September 21 ordered Russia’s first mobilization of military reservists since World War II to put more troops on the battlefield and backed a plan to annex parts of Ukraine, warning the West that he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready-to-use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

Russia is the world’s largest nuclear power based on the number of nuclear warheads: it has 5,977 warheads, while the United States has 5,428, according to the Federation of American Scientists.