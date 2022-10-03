Kwasi Kwarteng’s latest blunder: Chancellor wrongly states Crown’s income comes from Civil List

Kwasi Kwarteng suffered another blunder today when he confused the source of the Crown’s funding with a historic payment package that was abolished ten years ago.

The embattled chancellor was grilled by LBC’s Nick Ferrari on his screeching U-turn after he and Prime Minister Liz Truss backtracked on plans to rip up the 45p rate cut.

Asked by the veteran broadcaster whether the royal family should pay inheritance tax, Mr Kwarteng explained how the sovereign’s income has historically been determined by Parliament.

What was the Civil List and how did it work? The civil list paid for the monarch’s expenses as head of state, and the bulk of the bill consists of staff salaries. The funding scheme dates back to 1760, when George III reached an agreement with the government about the crown estate. All existing lands owned by the crown were managed on behalf of the government, with surplus income going to the treasury. In return, the sovereign would receive a fixed annual payment, set by Parliament.

He said: ‘The royal family have a settlement with the government, they have the civil list. It has been going on for 250 years, 300 years’.

Pressed further on whether they should be treated as ordinary taxpayers in the wake of an estate passing away after a death, Mr Kwarteng added: ‘We have a separate funding arrangement for them and that has been going on since the time of George III, I think.

‘It is something that is very credible and they give an enormous amount to the country.’

The Civil List and Grants-in-Aid for Travel, Communications and Information were replaced by the Sovereign Grant in April 2012.

Sir. Kwarteng’s mix-up was spotted by eagle-eyed royal commentators who were quick to correct his error.

Chris Ship, the ITV Royal Editor, took to Twitter to point out the beleaguered Chancellor’s blunder.

He wrote online: ‘I know Kwasi Kwarteng has got a lot on his plate but he just told LBC that the royal family is funded by Civil List and has been “since George III”.

‘The Civil List was effectively stopped in 2012 and replaced by the Sovereign Grant (a percentage of the profits of the Crown Estate).’

The Sovereign Grant – the pool of taxpayers’ money made available by the Government to cover the cost of the Queen’s official duties and residences – replaced the 250-year-old Civil List in 2012. Pictured: Buckingham Palace in February

The Sovereign Grant, which funds the staff and running costs of the monarch’s official household, is a single consolidated annual grant derived from an indexed percentage of the surplus of the Crown Estate’s revenue and remained at £86.3 million for the 2021/22 financial year.

It is audited every five years by the royal representatives (the Prime Minister, the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Keeper of the Privy Purse), and annual financial accounts are published by the Privy Purse.

The grant – the pool of taxpayers’ money provided by the government to cover the cost of the Queen’s official duties and housing – does not cover the cost of security and policing requirements, nor does it fund the ceremonial duties of the armed services.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the royal family’s finances had taken a £14 million hit in the wake of the pandemic.

Spending rose to £102.4m last year – a 17 per cent rise – with the majority being gobbled up by the major ten-year program of building work taking place at Buckingham Palace.

There was a 41 per cent increase in spending to £54.6m on refurbishment alone.

The Palace managed to raise a further £9.9m through visitor openings and other money-making schemes. But there was still a £14.6 million shortfall in the royal finances, which was covered by dipping into the palace’s ‘reserves’.

Sir Michael Stevens, the monarch’s Keeper of the Privy Purse, stressed that the use of these savings was ‘not unexpected’.

He said the palace had been saving money from the start of the palace reservation project when costs were lower, in preparation for when they would cost more.

But he admitted that the palace, like all major institutions, had suffered as a result of the Covid pandemic.