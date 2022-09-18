Kwasi Kwarteng is set to serve up a tax cuts bonanza in this week’s mini Budget

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng plans to announce a tax cut bonanza in this week’s emergency mini-budget, which may include an accelerated 1 pence cut in income tax.

Whitehall sources said Mr Kwarteng is drafting a ‘very spicy’ £30bn package of measures that will reflect Prime Minister Liz Truss’ desire to deliver a ‘in time for the next general election, which is expected to take place’. spurt for growth’. by the fall of 2024.

In addition to Ms Truss’ promises to reverse the recent increase in National Insurance by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and a corporate tax freeze, Mr Kwarteng is also considering Mr Sunak’s plan to cut the basic income tax rate by 1 cent advance from 20p to 19p in the pound.

Mr Sunak said in March that this would come into effect in two years.

The sources said Mr Kwarteng also planned a “knockout surprise measure” – described as a “real rabbit out of the hat moment” – that has been the subject of extensive, secret discussions between Ms Truss and her chancellor.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng must deliver an emergency budget to the House of Commons on Friday

The emergency declaration, which Mr Kwarteng will hand over to the House of Commons on Friday, will be part of one of the most significant fiscal interventions by a British government in the past century.

It comes on top of the £150bn cap on energy prices announced in the first week of the Truss administration, which will cap typical annual household bills to £2,500 for two years.

More than 20 different measures are expected to be announced in the mini-Budget, including the controversial plan to abolish the cap on bank bonuses and take an ax against nanny state measures such as the sugar tax.

Other possible measures include lifting the rate at which the basic income tax rate is paid from the current £12,571 or the higher rate from the current £50,271, as well as more generous tax deductions for married couples and the self-employed.

Mr Kwarteng’s allies are defiant about abolishing the cap on bonuses of up to twice a banker’s salary – despite the political ammunition it gives to Labor – on the grounds that boosting growth in the economy as a whole is a is a higher priority than curtailing individual packages.

As one ally told this paper, “If we make the pie bigger, everyone’s piece of the pie gets bigger.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss is rumored to want a ‘dash for growth’ in time for the next general election

Ms Truss made it clear during the Tory leadership campaign that she wanted to use the opportunities of Brexit to boost revenues in the city.

Despite the government’s billion-pound splurge, Mr. Kwarteng’s allies are confident that the Treasury will be able to stay within current fiscal rules, which require debt as a percentage of national income to be reduced by 2024-25. valleys.

Their hopes seem to be pinned on pessimistic forecasts of future energy prices that have turned out to be exaggerated and that the British economy is proving to be more resilient than expected – aided by the knock-on effects of King Charles III’s impending coronation.

Or Mr. Kwarteng could simply “move the goal posts” in the November budget later this year by extending the debt target to the next parliament.

The mini-Budget comes against the background of the latest figures showing gross domestic product virtually ground to a halt in July, while inflation is approaching double digits. Mr Kwarteng will provide more details on the energy cap, which will save an average home around £1,000 from October 1, when the current consumer price cap would rise significantly.