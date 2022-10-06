Kwasi Kwarteng holds crisis talks with mortgage lenders as rates soar

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kwasi Kwarteng is holding crisis talks with mortgage lenders today as the average five-year fix topped 6 per cent for the first time in a decade.

The chancellor is meeting high street lenders and the biggest challenger banks after his mini-budget sparked a plunge in the pound and market chaos.

A number of mortgage deals have been withdrawn and interest rates have risen as institutions contribute to expectations that the Bank of England will take tougher steps to curb inflation.

Yesterday, the rate of a typical two-year fixed mortgage rose above 6 per cent for the first time in 14 years, on the same day Liz Truss told the Conservative Party conference that the Government was pursuing ‘difficult but necessary’ decisions.

According to Moneyfacts.co.uk, the average five-year fixed rate mortgage crept up to 6.02 per cent today – the first time it has risen 6 per cent since February 2010.

Yesterday the rate on a typical two-year fixed mortgage rose above 6 per cent for the first time in 14 years – suggesting many households will spend a quarter of their income servicing loans

Kwasi Kwarteng (pictured in Downing Street yesterday) is meeting high street lenders and the biggest challenger banks after his mini-budget sparked a plunge in the pound and market chaos.

HSBC, Santander and Virgin Money are among the lending giants that had withdrawn products from the market for new borrowers since the government unveiled its mini budget.

Yesterday, the rate of a typical two-year fixed mortgage rose above 6 per cent for the first time in 14 years, on the same day Liz Truss told the Conservative Party conference that the Government was pursuing ‘difficult but necessary’ decisions.

According to Moneyfacts.co.uk, the average five-year fixed rate mortgage crept up to 6.02 per cent today – the first time it has risen 6 per cent since February 2010.

The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.11 percent, after topping 6 percent yesterday for a new high since November 2008.

However, the choice of mortgages appears to be gradually improving, with 2,371 products available yesterday, up from 2,358 on Tuesday.

Sir. Kwarteng is expected to question bank chiefs about their plans to calm the market and prevent further mortgage deals from being pulled.

Liz Truss told the Conservative Party conference yesterday that the Government was pursuing ‘difficult but necessary’ decisions

He is also due to discuss elements of his growth plan, which aims to stimulate economic growth and improve Britain’s competitiveness by reducing ‘burdensome’ regulations and taxes on businesses.

It is the latest in a series of meetings Mr Kwarteng has arranged with the banking giants since stepping into the ministerial role.

In early September, he held an hour-long meeting with city leaders to warn them of the government’s plans to increase short-term borrowing to finance the energy aid package.

At the time he said he was ‘committed to taking decisive action to help the British people now as he pursues an unabashedly pro-growth agenda’.

The chancellor also called in top investment banks, including JP Morgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, to prepare them for his deregulation plans, known as Big Bang 2.0.

In a round of interviews this morning, Tory party leader Jake Berry highlighted the government’s energy bill bailout, suggesting it will help families deal with mortgage interest rates.

He told Times Radio: ‘It is very likely if you look at global trends that interest rates set by the independent Bank of England would have risen over the coming months in any case, imagine if the government had not acted .

‘Imagine if families were faced with a £6,000 energy bill they couldn’t afford and their mortgage went up. That would be completely unsustainable.

“While the Bank of England is independent, the Prime Minister also made clear in her speech that she and the Chancellor would work with the Bank to try to ensure that the mortgage market remains stable while ensuring that the Governor retains his independence.”