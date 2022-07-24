Kuta, Bali: Perth man, 26, dies after crashing his scooter into drainage ditch: Keith Coughlan

A Western Australian mixed martial arts fighter has died in Bali after crashing his scooter into a ditch where he became unresponsive the next day.

The body of Keith Coughlan, 26, was spotted by a local at about 5 a.m. Sunday as he was walking along a road in North Kuta.

The man soon realized that the rider’s legs had become trapped under the wreckage when he contacted police to recover his body.

Police are investigating whether the Fremantle man was driving after seven bottles of beer were found at the accident site on Bali’s south coast, 9News reports.

Just a month earlier, Mr. Coughlan won his first MMA fight while participating in Canggu Fight Night 23 on the island.

The shocking discovery comes just days after a 47-year-old Australian man also died in Bali after falling four floors from his hotel room to the pool below.

The man was reportedly seen ‘staggering’ in room 403 of the Haven Hotel in Seminyak, Bali, before falling at about 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday evening.

Witness Sara Winata told CNN Indonesia that she was on the hotel’s pool deck when around 7:45 PM she heard screams and people banging on the windows on the fourth floor.

She told the network that she went with hotel security guard Ahmad Sopy to find that the noise was coming from room 403.

Ms. Winata said the two were trying to enter the room when they heard a loud noise from the pool deck below. She said she and Mr Sopy went back to the pool where they found the Australian man.

A nurse from Kuta II Health Center pronounced the tourist dead at the scene after suffering serious head injuries and several broken bones.

The Kuta police are investigating the man’s death and have received CCTV footage showing him “stumbling alone in hotel room number 403.”

Bali has also been rocked by the death of British tourist James Criddle, 31, who died in a catastrophic cycling accident.

A 47-year-old Australian man died in Bali after falling four floors from his hotel room to the pool below (pictured, Kuta nurses treat the man on site)

The man was reportedly seen ‘staggering’ in room 403 of the Haven Hotel (pictured) in Seminyak, Bali, before falling at about 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday night.

He suffered head injuries in the crash on July 15 and was left in a coma after seven hours of surgery, where he sadly passed away on Thursday.

His family says he suffered 25 skull fractures and kidney failure. He also had a broken arm, a fractured cheekbone and a dislocated jaw from the accident.

Australian tourist Joshua Connell died in Bali earlier this month after falling 15 meters from the pool deck of his hotel in Phuket, Thailand, landing on a tin cafe roof.

Mr. Connell balanced on the pool fence just before his fall.