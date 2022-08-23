Kushner writes of ‘painful’ golf game when Trump was vetting Pence

<!–

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, revealed the “painful” vetting process Vice President Mike Pence had to go through to be selected as Trump’s running mate: a round of golf in Bedminster.

“I had no idea how painful this casual interview would be for Pence, who was not an avid golfer and would probably have preferred a CIA interrogation,” Kushner wrote in his new book, Breaking History: A White House Memoirwhich was released Tuesday.

Kushner wrote that he believed that of the three cattle stakes finalists — former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former Speaker Newt Gingrich and Pence — Indiana’s governor was the “perfect choice.”

“As a Midwestern governor with experience in Washington as a congressman, he was respected by evangelicals, and his steadfast nature offset Trump’s enthusiasm,” Kushner wrote.

Kushner took credit for telling Trump to invite Pence to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, so they could get to know each other.

The 18-hole round, Kushner recalled, lasted four hours — double the time it usually takes Trump, a seasoned golfer, to get through a match.

“At the end of their round, Trump kindly poked fun at Mike for scoring a hole-in-zero on a par three when he shot a real par on the hole,” Kushner said.

Pence’s inability to play golf did not disqualify him from earning a spot on the 2016 ticket.

While campaigning in Indiana, Trump flew his children to meet Pence, where the eventual vice presidential candidate and his wife Karen gave them a tour of the governor’s mansion.

“Since the last minute visit, Karen showed flowers she picked from her garden that morning and served breakfast in aluminum takeout dishes from a local restaurant,” Kushner recalls.

Former Vice President Mike Pence (left) and former President Donald Trump (right) — who were watching a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in May 2020 — got into an argument when Pence refused to cooperate with a plan to undo the 2020 presidential election.

Pence gave Trump the book The Forgotten Man, a history of the Great Depression.

Inside Pence wrote to Trump, “To Donald Trump, with deep admiration for the way you have given a voice to America’s forgotten men and women.”

On Friday, July 15, 2016, Trump made it official and announced Pence as his running mate.

“For the next five years, I waited for Pence to break character—to do what most politicians do behind the scenes and criticize others, complain about situations, and push back requests to travel to events—but he never did,” Kushner wrote.

The rift between Trump and Pence came after Pence refused to reverse the election for Trump when he chaired the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

In the run-up to the Electoral College vote count, Pence issued a statement saying he did not have the power to pick and choose voters, thwarting Trump and his allies’ plan to undo the election. using false Trump voters after falsely claiming widespread voter fraud.