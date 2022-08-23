Kushner claims he’s ‘not familiar’ with contents of 300 classified documents taken from Mar-a-Lago

Jared Kushner claimed Tuesday morning that he is “unknown” to the contents of the 300 classified documents that the FBI took during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

According to the New York Times, former President Trump took 300 classified documents with him when he left the White House.

“Why would the president have so many secrets at Mar-a-Lago?” Fox News’ Steve Doocy asked Kushner on Fox and Friends on Tuesday.

“So I’m not exactly sure what the contents were,” said the former president’s son-in-law.

“What I’m saying is from my personal experience that we had a very innocent meeting with the Russian ambassador and four months later you read that the intelligence agencies are leaking to the Washington Post… this secret back channel, then it turns out that never happened, said Kushner.

He referred to a meeting Trump had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016, prior to taking office. In May 2017, the Washington Post reported, citing US intelligence, that the ambassador had told Trump that the Kremlin wanted a secret back channel with the Trump transition team.

“There are so many things that have been hyperventilated in recent years that turned out to be nothing,” Kushner said Tuesday.

A member of the Secret Service is seen outside the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on August 9, 2022.

"There are so many things that have been hyperventilated in recent years that have turned out to be nothing," Kushner said Tuesday. He claimed that the raid had made Americans "lost faith in the fairness of the justice system."

And since Kushner has spent the past few days making appearances on Fox News defending his father-in-law, others have suggested he could be the one who tipped off the FBI’s whereabouts. Trump’s niece Mary Trump, a longtime critic of her uncle, suggested it could be Kushner, and so did Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen.

“We need to start with who has access to this stuff. I don’t think Mark Meadows would have access to it,” Mary Trump said in a radio interview earlier this month.

“I think we need to look very closely at why Jared got $2 billion,” she said, referring to an investment in Kushner’s company by a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund. “We need to look very closely at why he’s been so quiet for so many months.”

“And we need to think about who else might be involved that should have such a big game as handing in Donald to get out of trouble, or at least reduce the trouble they’re in,” he said. she continued. “It sounds like someone in Jared’s position. I’m not saying it’s Jared, but it could be.”

“It’s definitely a member of his inner circle,” Cohen told Insider, adding that he “wouldn’t be surprised to find out it’s Jared or one of his kids.”

In the August house search, FBI agents removed 26 boxes, including 11 sets of material marked as classified.

One set had the highest level of classification, top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information.

It remains unclear what the classified material discussed. A receipt made public after the August search said there were classified documents related to French President Emmanuel Macron and documents detailing the leniency Trump granted to his longtime lender Roger Stone.

The paper reported that the 15 boxes Trump handed over in January — nearly a year after he left office — contained documents from the CIA, the NSA and the FBI.

The documents contain multiple topics of national security concern, a source told the newspaper.

Trump reportedly went through the boxes himself before handing them over in late 2021.

On Monday, Trump sued the federal government and asked for a special master to determine what materials seized from Mar-a-Lago could be used in the investigation of him.

The former president filed the lawsuit in US District Court in the Southern District of Florida, saying his Fourth Amendment rights had been violated by the seizure of certain documents, including two of his passports.

It comes as a Florida magistrate prepares to decide whether to unlock the search warrant that led to the raid earlier this month.

‘Politics should not influence the judiciary. President Donald Trump is the clear frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential election and in the 2024 general election, should he decide to run for office,” the lawsuit reads.

It added that the attack on Mar-a-Lago was “shockingly aggressive” and that the action “showed no understanding of the suffering it would cause to most Americans.”

Like all citizens, (Trump) is protected by the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Seized goods in violation of his constitutional rights must be returned immediately.”

The lawsuit revolves between constitutional arguments over the right to protection from unreasonable searches and seizures to some of Trump’s long-held grievances.

“The administration has long treated President Donald J. Trump unfairly,” reads one subject in the lawsuit.

It says the DOJ and FBI “treated Trump differently than any other citizen.”

“Two years of vociferous ‘Russian collusion’ investigations have led to the finding of a special counsel of biased FBI agents and officials,” the lawsuit says.

It reads that “text exchanges between the chief agent (Peter Stzrok) and his lover (Lisa Page) reflect their complete disdain and bias against President Trump and his supporters as they were tasked with investigating the farcical Russian collusion claims.”

That’s a reference to the FBI’s “enthusiasts,” lawyers who worked on the investigation and who had exchanged anti-Trump tweets.

A background foreword ahead of the extraordinary raid details Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump’s move to Mar-a-Lago after the 2020 election.