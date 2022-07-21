Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell both board Apple TV Plus’ TV series

The casting for Apple TV Plus’s untitled new Monsterverse series (previously titled Godzilla and Titans) has become a family affair, with Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell signing up.

Kurt, 71, and his son, 36, have signed on to star in the Apple Original live-action monster series, a legendary television production based on Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise.

No details were given about their characters in an Apple TV Plus press release, although they will join previously announced stars Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

Family: The casting for Apple TV Plus’s untitled new Monsterverse series (previously titled Godzilla and Titans) has become a family affair, with Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell signing up

Apple Original: 71-year-old Kurt and his 36-year-old son have signed up to star in the Apple Original live-action monster series, a legendary television production based on Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise

The show is set in the aftermath of Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021, after the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that razed San Francisco to the ground.

As people come to understand the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the show will “explore a family’s journey to discover the buried secrets and a legacy that links them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

Legendary’s Monsterverse is an expansive story universe of multi-layered experiences that focuses on humanity’s struggle for survival in a world besieged by a catastrophic new reality – the monsters of our myths and legends are real.

Aftermath: The show is set in the aftermath of Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021, after the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that razed San Francisco

Starting in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021, Monsterverse movies have collected nearly two billion dollars at the box office worldwide.

The franchise will expand even further with a new anime series, Skull Island.

Matthew Shakman (WandaVision, The Great) will direct the first two episodes and will executive produce the self-titled series.

Box office: Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021, Monsterverse movies have collected nearly $2 billion at the box office worldwide

The show is produced for Apple TV+ by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast), who is acting as showrunner, and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye).

The series is also executive produced by Safehouse Pictures’ Tory Tunnell (Underground, King Arthur) and Joby Harold (Obi Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts).

The executive producers for Toho Co. Ltd. are Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita. Toho owns Godzilla and other classic characters and has licensed the rights to Legendary for this series as a natural byproduct of their longstanding relationship with the movie franchise.

Produced: The show is produced for Apple TV+ by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast), who is acting as showrunner, and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye)

Kurt has not been seen on the big screen since last year’s F9: The Fast Saga, where he returned as Mr. nobody.

He also returned as his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 character Ego in the Marvel animated series What If?

His son Wyatt is on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the podcast series Classified, and he currently stars in Under the Banner of Heaven.

Return: He also returned as his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 character Ego in the Marvel animated series What If?

Big screen: Kurt hasn’t been on the big screen since last year’s F9: The Fast Saga, where he returned as Mr. nobody