Kurt Geiger’s purple reign as sales soar

[noscript_1]

Q: Rita Ora wears Kurt Geiger

The festive sale at Kurt Geiger has got off to a flying start, according to the fashion label, because shoppers are picking up its accessories.

Creative designer Rebecca Farrar-Hockley said sales of gifts – including bags, mugs and hats – have shown that ‘significant growth and demand in the UK is very high’. Sales of those ranges are up more than 70 percent since early November, she said. “We are cautiously optimistic.”

Kurt Geiger is launching a Transport for London range this week with a limited collection inspired by the purple hue of the Elizabeth line.

“Our home city has always been a major influence on our designs and this collection is also a subtle tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Farrar-Hockley. It captures ‘the vibrancy and elegance’ of the color of the line.

There are signs that customers are buying higher quality goods from Kurt Geiger as the average transaction value is 20 percent higher than last year.

“Customers like some of our more expensive styles,” said Farrar-Hockley. “These typically have a higher-than-average retail price because of the craftsmanship required.”

However, some fashion retailers have complained that sales are slower than expected as the milder weather hits the trade.