Kurt Coleman says transgender ideology shouldn’t be pushed on kids

Gay influencer Kurt Coleman has expressed his skepticism about children identifying as transgender or non-binary.

In a message to his 103,000 followers, the 25-year-old said he had no problem with how people identify, but that it should be kept away from children.

“Be what you will, but don’t force it on children!” He wrote. “Let them grow up and choose what they want to be.”

The star admitted that he experienced some gender confusion at a young age, but said he eventually grew out of it.

“I used to dress up as a girl for fun when I was little, but now I would never want to be a girl again,” he explained.

‘Imagine my parents and school’ [started] grooming me to think I’m a girl based on how I dressed,” he continued.

Kurt also said that children “identifying as an animal” “goes too far” and that anyone who does “something is very wrong with it and needs help.”

The star has become increasingly outspoken on LGBT issues in recent months.

In April, he said he rejects labels and “has no relationship” with the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community.

Speaking to his 100,000 Instagram followers, Kurt said he liked to identify with his name rather than using a particular label.

He began his lengthy monologue on gender and sexual identity by admitting that he had only just discovered what the term “cisgender” means.

“Cisgender” describes a person whose personal identity and gender match their gender at birth. It’s the opposite of transgender.

“It just means you’re actually the gender you were born with, but I don’t get that. Wouldn’t you just call yourself a man or a woman?’ asked Kurt.

‘[Labels are] making it complicated for no reason… All good if you need to, but I don’t know if you need to explain yourself if there are words at all. I’m just saying what I think, since anyone can,” he said.

He explained that although he is gay, he does not see himself as part of the wider LGBT community.

‘I just say what I think, and I never want to be involved in the ‘LGBT community’. I just can’t believe it,” Kurt said.

“It’s amazing that people have their communities, but I just don’t care about it… I just see myself as myself. I don’t think about it at all,” he added.

Kurt also said he’s not interested in being a “role model” for other gay men, and he’s happy to just be himself.

“I don’t really care about throwing a name on myself other than the one I was given…I never have and don’t really care about the labels of anything…I’m okay with being Kurt” he explained. .

Kurt also said he disagrees with the term “breastfeeding” used in hospitals.

“Breastfeeding” is sometimes used instead of “breastfeeding” to be more inclusive for transgender and non-binary parents after childbirth.

“Breastfeeding” doesn’t seem logical to me either,” he said. “That’s so stupid to say ‘breastfeeding’. Chests cannot produce milk; only breasts can do that.’

Kurt last year rejected a petition calling for the ice cream to be renamed Golden Gaytime because it was “offensive” to the LGBT community.

He told Australians who believe the name of the popular ice cream is somehow offensive to “get over it” and move on with their lives.