Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean is spotted taking driving lessons in San Diego

Kurt Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean, was photographed earlier this month taking driving lessons in San Diego, California.

The visual artist, the only child of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole singer Courtney Love, was also spotted with friends a few days later.

The media figure previously took Instagram on August 18 – her birthday – to reflect on how she’s grown over the past decade and to express how she didn’t expect to make it to 30.

Frances kept it casual in a crop top and black sweatpants during her time behind the wheel.

The artist opted for a sleeveless green top and slim-fitting black pants that contrasted with white heels as she enjoyed the company of her friends.

She was also seen in a mint green top with black pants and white boots when meeting friends.

This comes after she shocked fans by saying she didn’t think she would live long.

The star started her Instagram post weeks ago by saying she hadn’t expected to make it to 30 before.

She wrote: ’30!!! I made it! Frankly, 20-year-old Frances wasn’t sure that would happen.’

The artist then wrote that she had since moved past the doubts she felt during her earlier years.

“At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self-loathing, dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms, and more trauma than my body or brain knew how to deal with, indicated how I saw myself and the world; through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos and the kind of pain associated with grief that felt inescapable,” she said.

Frances then recalled a specific case where she had a near-death experience.

“Then an event on an airplane that brought me closer to death is ironically the event that prompted me to run to this lived experience with radical gratitude. I’m glad I proved myself wrong and found ways to turn pain into knowledge,” she said.

She also shared a quote from author Jaiya John that she “holds closely,” writing, “The softer she got with herself, the softer she got with the world.”

“It’s a feeling I try to remember on a daily basis,” she explained. As I enter this new decade, I hope to remain soft, no matter how hard the world may feel at times, cherish me in the present moment with reverence, shower the people I am fortunate enough with with more appreciation than words can ever do justice & keep room to keep learning so growth never stops. I’m glad I’m here and I’m glad you’re here.”

Frances’ father Kurt struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life. He died by suicide at his home in Seattle at the age of 27 in April 1994. Frances was just two years old at the time.

Her mother, Courtney, was married to Kurt from 1992 until his death. Frances inherited 37 percent of her late father’s estate in December 2009.

In 2019, she revealed that she feels “guilt” about inheriting the money, which is said to be over $95,000 a month, because she “didn’t deserve it.” People reported.

“It’s almost like this big, giant loan that I’ll never get rid of,” she explained on an episode of the RuPaul: What’s the tee? podcasting.

Frances has shared less than a handful of Instagram posts in the past year after a one-year hiatus from the platform in 2021.

In June, she revealed on Instagram Stories how she’s spending Father’s Day after losing her father when she was just a toddler, describing how she channels her emotions into a creative project.

“Today can be complicated for many people,” she wrote. “So I thought I’d share my annual tradition for this day.”

She continued: ‘I try to use all the energy I feel (sometimes sad, sometimes deeply hurt or lost, but in recent years curious and compassionate) to bring something into the world that didn’t exist before, through some kind of creative outlet. .’

Frances said at the time that “I like to believe that if something beautiful can coexist with something sad or complicated, that leaves room for those emotions to circulate with intent and meaning.”

“I’m sending whatever needs to be sent your way today,” she concluded, including three emojis with hearts and blue butterflies.

There it is: The visual artist’s boyfriend, Riley Hawk, was also spotted in San Diego earlier this month. The son of professional skateboarder Tony Hawk was seen in a local coffee shop leaving with two drinks in hand

The visual artist’s friend, Riley Hawk, was also spotted in San Diego earlier this month.

The son of professional skateboarder Tony Hawk was seen at a local coffee shop leaving with two drinks in hand.

The singer kept it casual in a graphic print T-shirt and wide-leg pants.