Kuol Mawien Kuol, brother of teenage Socceroo Garang Kuol, skips bail in Melbourne on fraud charges

The brother of emerging Australian football sensation Garang Kuol has issued a warrant for his arrest after he skipped bail on charges of defrauding elderly Australians in a $121,000 bank scam.

Victoria Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Kuol Mawien Kuol after he failed to appear in court on August 22 over a series of fraud charges.

The 23-year-old claims to manage the ‘football business’ of both Garang and Alou Kuol, who signed a 5-year contract with Germany’s VfB Stuttgart last year.

On Wednesday, Garang was selected in Graham Arnold’s Socceroos roster for a series of friendlies against New Zealand.

Considered one of Australia’s hottest young talents, Garang has been rewarded for his spectacular campaign with the Central Coast Mariners, where he only made his professional debut in December.

Kuol, who used Twitter to wish his little brother a happy birthday, was released back into the community with a $20,000 bail despite objections from police.

Kuol, formerly of Shepparton and now of Footscray, had appeared in Shepparton’s court in June after police charged him with eight bail violations and requested that his bail be revoked.

The former bank employee had previously faced court charges of stealing more than $121,000 from customers of the National Australia Bank, where he worked in the country of Victoria.

The Shepparton News reported that the majority of customers affected by Kuol’s alleged thefts were elderly, including a 95-year-old and a 76-year-old.

Police Gang Crime Squad Echo Taskforce Detective Senior Constable Daniel Chapman told the court that Kuol was out on bail with a $20,000 bond when he allegedly had another man sign for him at the police station seven times.

Kuol also allegedly attempted to sell 13 grams of cocaine to an undercover agent and used counterfeit notes to buy a PlayStation 5 from a Melbourne man who advertised online.

The alleged fraudster was also charged with using his football star brother Alou Kuol’s driver’s license when he was detained by the police while not having a license himself.

It is not implied that Alou has permitted any alleged use by Kuol of its license.

Alou set the nation on fire in June when he scored an amazing ‘scorpion goal’ for the Australian under-23 at the Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

Police further allege that Kuol used someone else’s credit card to purchase airline tickets to the United States.

Magistrate David Faram granted Kuol bail despite his horrific history of disobeying court orders.

Faram also varied the terms of Kuol’s bail from daily reporting to just three days a week — a requirement he quickly ignored.

Though wanted by the police, Kuol continues to splurge on his younger brother’s talents on social media, where he also digs into supposedly “fake” reporting on Garang.

‘Speculations, deadline days done. Only the family knows the real answer,” Kuol spat at media reports in a tirade.

“Never refer to ‘third parties’, they’ve done nothing but piggyback on the work someone else is doing at the park and in life, manipulation is at an all-time high in this current era.”

Daily Mail Australia contacted Central Coast Mariners on Thursday with a series of questions but received no response.