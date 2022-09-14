Kumanjayi Walker inquest: Zachary Rolfe ‘racist’ text messages revealed

Text messages described as abhorrent and racist were sent by the officer who shot and killed an Indigenous man in the Northern Territory.

The messages were retrieved from the phone of Constable Zachary Rolfe, who was initially charged with the murder of 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker during an attempted arrest in Yuendumu in 2019.

Const Rolfe was later acquitted of all charges after a Supreme Court trial.

During an inquest into Mr Walker’s death on Wednesday, counsel assisting Peggy Dwyer read out a number of messages sent several months before the shooting.

In one, Const Rolfe wrote that he was allowed to “towel” the locals.

In another, the officer referred to a “c***s,” a term Sergeant Anne Jolley, Yuendumu’s chief officer, agreed the investigation was blatantly racist.

Const Rolfe also referred to “Neanderthals drinking too much alcohol,” which Sgt Jolley accepted as disgusting and unacceptable.

In another post from Const Rolfe, he criticized the local police or “bush cops” who he said were “f***ing s*** house.”

Sergeant Jolley said such an attitude was hurtful to officers who worked very hard in their community.

NT Police Force adviser Ian Freckelton KC said the reports were abhorrent but did not represent the values ​​of the territory police.

“It is important not to give the wrong impression that this modest number of abusive text messages would be imputed to the entire police force,” he said.

“If you do, you run the risk of undermining the respect with which the force is generally held.”

The Walker family’s representative, Samara Fernandez-Brown, said in a statement after the hearing that the text messages among officers pointed to systemic racism in the NT police and that it was not just “a few rotten eggs.”

“If that is ignored, there will never be any meaningful change and indigenous people will continue to feel unsafe and ignored.”

She called for disciplinary action against such text messages.

Earlier testimony on Wednesday told the inquest that Mr Walker had tried to harm himself after he was taken into custody as a child several years before his death, and that police were concerned about his mental health and well-being.

Sergeant Jolley said she had seen the teen’s health deteriorate when he returned to the remote community in 2015 after a period of absence.

At the time, it was noted that he was constantly roaming the streets at night and disturbed by his behavior.

“When I spoke to family, they just said he wasn’t listening,” Sergeant Jolley said.

At some point before his death, the officer believed that Mr Walker was a “troubled young man through no fault of his own.”

Asked to reflect on the lack of help to the teen, Sgt Jolley said: ‘It looks like we’ve let him down’.

Sergeant Jolley said she first contacted Mr Walker about a local break-in when he was about 13 years old.

“He was a shy person. And there was a certain fear when he saw us,’ she said.

“He was always very reserved and when we had to lock him up, he got very emotional, he cried.”

The inquest was also told about a report detailing an incident in May 2014 when Mr Walker was taken into custody.

While in a police cell, the teen continued to shout threats to harm himself if he went to juvenile detention.

Among other things, he hit the wall twice with his head, hit the wall several times, threatened to gouge his eye and bit his finger.

Sergeant Jolley described the boy’s behavior at the time as worrying and said she feared for his well-being.

“I would have had the medical clinic there asap,” she said.

Sergeant Jolley told the inquest that Mr Walker’s death had certainly traumatized the local community.

“They are healing, but it will take time,” she said.

