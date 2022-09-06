Kumanjayi Walker inquest told cop’s texts showed ‘negative attitudes’ towards Indigenous people

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Text messages between a Northern Territory police officer who shot and killed an Indigenous teenager and other police officers suggest they had negative attitudes towards Aboriginal people, an investigation has revealed.

Kumanjayi Walker, 19, died on November 9, 2019, after Officer Zachary Rolfe, 31, shot him three times in the remote Yuendumu community, 290 km northwest of Alice Springs.

Counsel who assisted Peggy Dwyer told an investigation into his death Tuesday that text messages found on the officer’s phone when he was arrested show that he and other police in Alice Springs had a negative attitude toward the (indigenous) community police.

Officer Zachary Rolfe (pictured) shot Mr Walker three times in the remote Yuendumu community, 290 km northwest of Alice Springs.

Kumanjayi Walker (pictured), 19, died on November 9, 2019 in Yuendumu after being shot

“On the face of it, I expect to submit to Your Honor that some of those text messages indicate negative attitudes toward Aboriginal people, which should and will be of great concern,” said Dr. months.

She said she would not provide more details of the lyrics until Friday, when legal arguments will be heard over their inclusion in the investigation.

Lawyers for Constable Rolfe are fighting to remove them from the evidence, along with 13 issues raised for investigation over the officer’s recruitment, training, supervision and use of force.

The Alice Springs Local Court inquest comes after the death of Kumanjayi Walker sparked protests across the country. Pictured is a November 2019 protest in Melbourne.

But dr. Dwyer said any text showing Constable Rolfe and other police officers had expressed negative feelings about Aboriginal people should be seen by the coroner.

“The purpose of this is not to demonize those who sent the text messages and it is not to criticize them publicly, but to understand why those negative attitudes have arisen,” she said.

A welcome sign at the remote community of Yuendumu, where Kumanjayi Walker was shot

dr. Dwyer said the court could then work to prevent them from developing.

“If we don’t, that attitude could again lead to a deadly confrontation,” she said.

The inquest at Alice Springs Local Court continues on Wednesday with evidence from Mr Walker’s family and community.

Among those who appear is Derek Williams, Aboriginal Police Officer, an uncle of Mr Walker and played a key role in reassuring the frightened Yuendumu community.

Walker’s cousin, Samara Fernandez-Brown, and community leader Warren Williams, Derek Williams’ father, will also take the stand.

Constable Rolfe was acquitted of Walker’s murder in March after a six-week trial.